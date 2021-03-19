Here's a quick roundup of all the news you might have missed out during this week.

1. India recorded 39,726 cases on 18th March, its highest daily infection count in over three months.

2. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's wife defended his ripped jeans remark saying his words were not being presented in full context.

In a video statement, she said:

He (Tirath Singh Rawat) said that women's participation is unprecedented in building the society and the country. It is the responsibility of the women of our country to save our cultural heritage, save our identity, save our costumes.

3. Toll booths across the country will soon become a thing of the past and there will be GPS-based systems that will track cars and levy toll charges accordingly, Union minister Nitin Gadkari told parliament.

4. The coronavirus pandemic has pushed about 32 million Indians out of the middle class.

According to a report by the US-based Pew Research Centre, the number of Indians in the middle class, or those earning between $10 and $20 a day, shrunk by about 32 million, compared with the number that could have been reached in the absence of a pandemic.

5. Over 42,000 government schools across the country do not have drinking water facilities, while more than 15,000 schools have no toilets, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said in parliament.

6. OTT platforms and makers of web shows are planning to target family audiences for a while instead of making bold content in the wake of controversies.

7. Delhi government is planning to include deshbhakti period as a separate curriculum in city schools to commemorate India’s 75th Independence Day.

8. Toxic foam was once again seen covering the Yamuna river in the national capital in Kalindi Kunj area.

9. Karnataka's Manipal Institute declared a containment zone after 59 students test COVID positive.

9. Karnataka’s Manipal Institute declared a containment zone after 59 students test COVID positive.

10. Madhya Pradesh temporarily suspends bus services to and from Maharashtra.

The ban will come into effect on Saturday and remain in force till March 31.

11. Delhi HC restrained Future Retail group from going ahead with Rs 24.71 crore deal with Reliance on Amazon's plea.

12. The Supreme Court set aside a Madhya Pradesh High Court order from last year that directed a man accused of sexual assault to get a rakhi tied by the complainant as a bail condition.

13. A Delhi court has dismissed the anticipatory bail application of a 28-year-old Mumbai-based journalist, accused in a rape case, observing that previous relationship with the victim does not "imply consent".

14. Myanmar's ousted leader Suu Kyi faces new corruption charges from the country's military junta.

