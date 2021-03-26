Here's a quick roundup of all the news you might have missed out during this week.

1. A 10-year-old boy died 7 days after he was beaten up by 4 people for allegedly stealing snacks from a grocery store in Karnataka.

According to the police and the boy's family, the boy was allegedly held captive on 16th March for several hours, beaten up by the owners of the shop, and released only after his mother pleaded with them.

2. A sub-inspector of the Uttar Pradesh police was shot dead when he went to mediate a dispute between two brothers near Agra.

The incident is from a village in Khatauli police station limits where the police officer intervened in a dispute over potato harvesting between two brothers.

3. 'Laddu Mar Holi' was celebrated at Barsana's Shri Radha Rani Temple amid rising COVID cases.

#WATCH 'Laddu Mar Holi' celebrated at Barsana's Shri Radha Rani Temple, earlier today pic.twitter.com/L7W3groaBH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 22, 2021

4. The pandemic-induced shocks to the economy will delay India's target of becoming the third largest economy by three years to 2031-32 now, says a report.

5. In a shocking incident, a man tried to stitch the private part of his wife with copper wire as he suspected that she had an illicit relationship with another person.

The incident occured in Rampur district of UP and came to light when the woman was admitted to hospital in a bleeding condition.

6. India reported 59,118 new COVID-19 infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest since October 18, 2020.

Maharashtra registered 35,952 cases, which is almost 62% of the cases in India.

7. Veteran journalist and writer Anil Dharker passed away on Friday, 26th March.

He was reportedly suffering from cardian illness.

Veteran journalist and writer Anil Dharker passes away



(Photo source: Anil Dharker's Twitter page) #anildharker #fridaymorning pic.twitter.com/UwlxN9FsoE — The Public News 24 (@thepublicnews24) March 26, 2021

8. A major fire broke out at a mall in Mumbai that houses a Covid-19 hospital. A total of 10 people have died so far in the fire that broke out late on the night of 25th March.

9. Brazil hits record 1,00,000 coronavirus cases in a day.

10. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the airport authorities have been directed to put passengers on the 'no-fly' list if they do not follow the COVID SoPs and guidelines.

11. Asia's largest tulip garden in Jammu and Kashmir has been opened for public.

12. The Supreme Court has said that fresh electoral bonds can now be issued starting 1st April.

13. A huge container ship blocking the Suez Canal may take weeks to free as per reports.

As of now all ships entering the channel have been stopped.

Important ones, right?