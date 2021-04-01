Here's a quick roundup of all the news you might have missed out during this week.

1. Blending of any edible oil with mustard oil has been banned by FSSAI starting 8th June.

As per reports, this has been done to raise the demand of mustard oil and encourage farmers to scale up production.

2. India was ranked 140 on the Global Gender Gap Index. It fell 28 points as compared to last year's ranking.

3. Villagers in a tribal district of Madhya Pradesh paraded a 16-year-old rape victim and the accused in public after tying them with ropes.

A video showing the girl and the accused tied with ropes, being beaten and forced to walk in public in the village also went viral on social media.

4. Thousands of people gathered at the Banke Bihari Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan to celebrate Holi amid the rising number of coronavirus cases.

5. A contractor bulldozed the nesting colony of Slender-Billed Gull in Greater Rann of Kutch in Gujarat destroying at least 5000 eggs/chicks.

6. The government rolled back its order announcing a cut in interest rates on PPF and other small savings schemes.

Interest rates of small savings schemes of GoI shall continue to be at the rates which existed in the last quarter of 2020-2021, ie, rates that prevailed as of March 2021.

Orders issued by oversight shall be withdrawn. @FinMinIndia @PIB_India — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) April 1, 2021

7. The Pune Municipal Corporation has said that bodies of COVID-19 victims dying at home must be handled by relatives themselves while the civic body will help them in the process.

8. The COVID vaccination drive in India will be conducted on all days of April, including gazetted holidays, and at all public and private centres.

The third phase of COVID vaccination began in India on 1st April for all above the age of 45.

9. The Election Commission of India barred senior DMK leader A Raja from campaigning for 48 hours terming his remarks Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami obscene.

During campaigning earlier, he targeted the current TN CM and said:

While Stalin was born out of a legitimate relationship and a normal delivery, Palaniswami was a premature delivery, born out of an illicit relationship.

10. Egypt may seek around $1 billion in compensation after a giant container vessel blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week.

Suez Canal Authority chief executive Osama Rabie talked about this to a local TV channel.

11. The India Meteorological Department has warned that most parts of India will record above normal temperatures between April and June.

12. The GNCTD Bill (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill), 2021, which vests more power in the hands of Delhi's LG received President Ramnath Kovind's assent.

President Ram Nath Kovind gives his assent to Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Bill amends certain powers and responsibilities of the Legislative Assembly and the Lieutenant Governor. pic.twitter.com/D96c2UdyRH — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 28, 2021

