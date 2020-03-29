But, while most of us are still living in isolation and in self-quarantine due to the pandemic, it feels like time is passing by even more slowly and so is the month of March.
And, it's just not me who feels this way, even the internet agrees with me on this. Here are some tweets/memes people shared on social media about March being the longest month ever. Ugh!
Fuck me, it's still March.— king of bad haiku (@artlesshaiku) March 29, 2020
Longest month in history.
I have aged 10 years. #haiku #shit #fuck #Covid_19
Everyone in January: “omg longest month everrrrrrr” “January was a long year but we survived” “January SUCKS. Such a long month”— Jos (@Josiwashere) March 29, 2020
Feb: yeah imma get this over with.
March: ssssuuuuuuuuuuuuppppppppppppp lllllllliiiiiiiiiittttttlllllllllllllllleeeeeeee biiiiiiitchh pic.twitter.com/7TyVj3pQDG
We all thought January was the longest month ever and then March laughed and said “hold my bourbon”— ᔕᗩᔕᔕY ᖇEᗪᕼEᗩᗪ (@SassyyyGinger) March 29, 2020
Remember when January felt like the longest month in history?— Taj Fregene (@TajFregene) March 28, 2020
It had nothing on March
Is it still March???....Goddamn it IS still March. This has been the longest month ever, oh my lord. Thank god I can bake all day to take my mind off of this misery 😂 pic.twitter.com/xr62GIxY8P— 🌑GoombaGirl🌕 (@GoombaGirl101) March 25, 2020
i swear march always feels like the longest month of the year and this PANDEMIC has made it feel THAT MUCH LONGER— tom hanks’ son (@elizdibenedetto) March 28, 2020
I thought January was the longest month but March proved me wrong— 🏹 (@chLoejazminn) March 27, 2020
Remember when everyone had all those memes saying January was the longest month ever? Well, y’all really jinxed March... pic.twitter.com/sSuTw0rLzf— Chris McClain (@ChrisMcClain) March 12, 2020
remember when January 2020 felt like the longest month but March feels like.. pic.twitter.com/qmCuIlwcsb— trophy husband (@SohailBuddy) March 24, 2020
I thought January felt like the longest month of the year. I was wrong.. March is 😳— 𝐌𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 (@MarSpence19) March 28, 2020
I can’t remember a time when it wasn’t March.— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 26, 2020
January: People think I’m the longest month. Eat it, you rest of the months— drunkharrycaray (@drunkharrycarey) March 26, 2020
March 2020: pic.twitter.com/V7Sitf2TRf
March 2020 will go down as the longest month in history— Ben Ferin (@FerinBen) March 29, 2020
Its official March is now the longest month. Sorry January not this year honey— Nana Fatima Nambela (@NanaNambela) March 29, 2020
March seem like the longest month because its after the shortest month of the year https://t.co/01DsgNpR30— Corri N 🥴 (@missbossyyyyyy) March 29, 2020
January 2020:— Beth Routledge (@sefkhet) March 29, 2020
I am the longest month there has ever been. I will last until the ages of ages. Civilisations have been created and have fallen while you have waited for my time to pass.
March 2020:
Hold my beer.
Go away, March. Please!