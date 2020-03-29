Just 3 months into 2020, we all are desperately waiting for this year to pass by because honestly, 2020 has been really shitty so far.

But, while most of us are still living in isolation and in self-quarantine due to the pandemic, it feels like time is passing by even more slowly and so is the month of March.

And, it's just not me who feels this way, even the internet agrees with me on this. Here are some tweets/memes people shared on social media about March being the longest month ever. Ugh!

Everyone in January: “omg longest month everrrrrrr” “January was a long year but we survived” “January SUCKS. Such a long month”



Feb: yeah imma get this over with.



March: ssssuuuuuuuuuuuuppppppppppppp lllllllliiiiiiiiiittttttlllllllllllllllleeeeeeee biiiiiiitchh pic.twitter.com/7TyVj3pQDG — Jos (@Josiwashere) March 29, 2020

We all thought January was the longest month ever and then March laughed and said “hold my bourbon” — ᔕᗩᔕᔕY ᖇEᗪᕼEᗩᗪ (@SassyyyGinger) March 29, 2020

Okay March, we get the point. You are the longest month, now please leave us all alone. https://t.co/PmHhWwN3iX — Paul O'Malley (@paul_o_malley) March 28, 2020

March is the new January. I swear this has been the longest month 🤧 — alyssa (@_alyssaalauren) March 29, 2020

Remember when January felt like the longest month in history?



It had nothing on March — Taj Fregene (@TajFregene) March 28, 2020

Is it still March???....Goddamn it IS still March. This has been the longest month ever, oh my lord. Thank god I can bake all day to take my mind off of this misery 😂 pic.twitter.com/xr62GIxY8P — 🌑GoombaGirl🌕 (@GoombaGirl101) March 25, 2020

i swear march always feels like the longest month of the year and this PANDEMIC has made it feel THAT MUCH LONGER — tom hanks’ son (@elizdibenedetto) March 28, 2020

I thought January was the longest month but March proved me wrong — 🏹 (@chLoejazminn) March 27, 2020

Remember when everyone had all those memes saying January was the longest month ever? Well, y’all really jinxed March... pic.twitter.com/sSuTw0rLzf — Chris McClain (@ChrisMcClain) March 12, 2020

remember when January 2020 felt like the longest month but March feels like.. pic.twitter.com/qmCuIlwcsb — trophy husband (@SohailBuddy) March 24, 2020

I thought January felt like the longest month of the year. I was wrong.. March is 😳 — 𝐌𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 (@MarSpence19) March 28, 2020

I can’t remember a time when it wasn’t March. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 26, 2020

January: People think I’m the longest month. Eat it, you rest of the months



March 2020: pic.twitter.com/V7Sitf2TRf — drunkharrycaray (@drunkharrycarey) March 26, 2020

This March has been the longest month of my entire lifetime. — Vito LoDuca (@Vito_LoDuca) March 29, 2020

March 2020 will go down as the longest month in history — Ben Ferin (@FerinBen) March 29, 2020

Its official March is now the longest month. Sorry January not this year honey — Nana Fatima Nambela (@NanaNambela) March 29, 2020

March seem like the longest month because its after the shortest month of the year https://t.co/01DsgNpR30 — Corri N 🥴 (@missbossyyyyyy) March 29, 2020

January 2020:

I am the longest month there has ever been. I will last until the ages of ages. Civilisations have been created and have fallen while you have waited for my time to pass.



March 2020:

Hold my beer. — Beth Routledge (@sefkhet) March 29, 2020

Go away, March. Please!