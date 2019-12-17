Protests erupted across the country after the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in India--now an act. Starting from the protests in Assam to a rather violent turn in the National Capital's Jamia Milia University, the country is witnessing a show of dissent everywhere against the controversial act.
After several students from the Jamia University were detained, protesters from all over the country stood in support and carried out marches in their cities.
The ongoing protests by the students in India has also caught the attention of international media. Universities such as Harvard have also written an open letter condemning government clampdown on students.
The protests have now spread across the world. There is going to be a March for The Constitution Of India held across Indian cities and London and New York on 18 and 19th December 2019. Amidst other protests, this march is being held for the 'country to protect itself.'
These are the known protests across the world for the 19th of December. I'm posting it now so that you have time to plan, to take time off work, to call friends and figure it out. If we don't stand up now, we may never again be able to. This is not "fearmongering", this is the sad, visible, truth. Every day, we lose a little more our way of life, our beliefs and ideals... We no longer have the luxury of silence, of apathy, of "apoliticism", of ignorance or of discomfort. Rise up. ❤️ . . (Will post any changes or additions to this list on my stories. Please send me any other information you may have about this. Especially for the 19th.)
It's being held in different cities in India on the 19th of December and to match the Indian timings, it's being held on 18th of December in London and New York.
If you want to join the protest in India, you can become a part of it in -
New Delhi
Mumbai
Lucknow
Bangalore
Calcutta