Protests erupted across the country after the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in India--now an act. Starting from the protests in Assam to a rather violent turn in the National Capital's Jamia Milia University, the country is witnessing a show of dissent everywhere against the controversial act.

After several students from the Jamia University were detained, protesters from all over the country stood in support and carried out marches in their cities.

The ongoing protests by the students in India has also caught the attention of international media. Universities such as Harvard have also written an open letter condemning government clampdown on students.

The protests have now spread across the world. There is going to be a March for The Constitution Of India held across Indian cities and London and New York on 18 and 19th December 2019. Amidst other protests, this march is being held for the 'country to protect itself.'

It's being held in different cities in India on the 19th of December and to match the Indian timings, it's being held on 18th of December in London and New York.

If you want to join the protest in India, you can become a part of it in -

New Delhi

Mumbai

Lucknow

Bangalore

Calcutta

