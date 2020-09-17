The Karnataka Police recently found a marijuana farm spread over 4 acres in Chitradurga district's Rampura.

The cultivation was unearthed 2 weeks ago and the authorities seized 9,872 kilograms of marijuana worth ₹4.2 crore.

After Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi's arrest in connection with a drug abuse case in Bengaluru on 4th September, locals informed the Rampura Police about cannabis plants being cultivated in a large area.

Talking to TNM, the Rampura Police said:

The locals were watching the news about drugs and realised that the crops growing in that plot was the ganja plant.

The Police have arrested 3 persons in connection with the case and are yet to nab the prime suspect Rudresh, who was cultivating cannabis plants.