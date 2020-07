Mark Zuckerberg recently went surfing on an electric surfboard in Hawaii. Yeah, while we are locked up in our homes, he did that.

But wait, that's not the news. The news is that he went surfing wearing a lot of sunscreen. So much, that people feel he looked like Joker from Batman.

Yeah, that's how white his face looked.

Netizens pointed out this eerie similarity and so much more on social media.

Was trying to think of who Mark Zuckerberg surfing reminded me of & then it came to me pic.twitter.com/ybue3Prbkr — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) July 19, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg out here looking like the Joker on vacation pic.twitter.com/BZai7AgLlS — Carlo (@yesthatCarlo) July 20, 2020

You’ve seen Mark Zuckerberg surfing before haven’t you? At your house. As a matter of fact, he’s there right now. pic.twitter.com/c51iPezcLW — Hangman Blues (@hangmanblues_) July 20, 2020

I knew Mark Zuckerberg loved data. I just didn’t know he loved Data this much. pic.twitter.com/MkOsQm3dE8 — Star Wars: AnuHope (@anumccartney) July 20, 2020

Didn’t realise Mark Zuckerberg had joined the Jabbawockeez 😏 pic.twitter.com/1V2s8Yq8bz — James Rai (@jamesrai100) July 19, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg out here trying to help Aang defeat the Fire Nation. pic.twitter.com/xWVW5f3yuF — Carter (@CarterJCamann) July 19, 2020

No one has ever seen Mark Zuckerberg and the ghost from Spirited Away in the same room, just saying pic.twitter.com/RZ54gjcHJz — Brent Peabody (@brent_peabody) July 19, 2020

Well, when everything is a cake, Mark Zuckerberg could also be one.

guys...... i have some news for you.



mark zuckerberg is cake. pic.twitter.com/9YFICJQ3m9 — monaco!! ☾★ || tsukkiyama au (@b4bygriII) July 20, 2020

damn Mark Zuckerberg is made of cake too? pic.twitter.com/8NNvnuljZd — Fuck Tap Water (@Fucktapwater) July 20, 2020

Also, the idea of going surfing in the middle of a pandemic also didn't appeal to people. Hawaii has reported at least 1,359 Covid-19 cases, till now.