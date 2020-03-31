Healthcare workers around the world have put their personal life on hold to fight this battle against COVID-19. From not meeting their families for days at end, to putting their own health at risk, they're doing everything they can.

One such example is that of a 23-year-old, Dr Shifa M Mohammed, who cancelled her wedding to fight at the front lines and save people.

Marriage can wait, not my patients, who are struggling for their lives in isolation wards. It is true, on my marriage day I was in the corona ward and some of my friends teased me saying I was dressed in my best attire (PPE). But I always enjoy serving my patients. I don’t want to talk much about it as I did my duty only.

- Dr Shifa M Mohammed told HT

The young surgeon was supposed to tie the knot with her Dubai based fiance on March 29. Instead, she spent that day curing patients at the isolation ward of the Pariyaram medical college hospital in Kannur. Because she believed that her wedding could wait, but her patients need her.

Dr Shifa's father, Mukkam Mohammed immediately agreed to the delay. He also told HT that even the groom, who is a businessman in Dubai was on board with his daughter's decision.

Shifa's older sister is also a doctor and is currently posted at the Kozhikkode medical college hospital. Healthcare workers around the world are doing all they can and we are so grateful for their sacrifices in this hour of need.



