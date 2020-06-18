The sole earning member in the family, 26-year-old Sepoy Rajesh Orang, was also a first generation soldier in the Indian Army.

He sacrificed himself for the nation fighting the Chinese troops on the night of 15th June, when India lost 19 other soliders.

A resident of Birbhum in West Bengal, Rajesh had been working with the Indian Army for 6 years. He was posted in the 16 Bihar Regiment.

His father, Subhas Orang, is a tribal farmer in the village. Suffering from a terminal illness, he is bedridden, but he still takes pride in his son's sacrifice for the nation.

Speaking to media, he said:

I am glad he died fighting. I will be relieved if the government gives a befitting reply to his killers. He used to call every Sunday. The last time we spoke to him was about a fortnight ago. He had told us that the situation was tense in Ladakh region and that he will not be able to call for a while.

Rajesh was supposed to visit his family in Bengal in May, this year, but could not do so due to a nationwide lockdown.

He was also supposed to get married in the next month to the girl he fell in love with in his village. His love story was one like we see in the movies.

Elder brother to 2 sisters and the only breadwinner in the family, Rajesh has left them waiting forever.

The family that was waiting for him to return home soon, will never be able to see him again.

Maybe, that's what life of a soldier is all about - selfless giving. May the brave soul rest in peace.