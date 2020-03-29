As the number of coronavirus cases are rising in India, top auto companies, Maruti and Hyundai have joined the fight against the outbreak.

While Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. promises to increase the production of ventilators, Hyundai Motors is busy importing diagnostic testing kits.

According to reports, Maruti Suzuki has tied up with a ventilator manufacturer AgVa Healthcare to increase the production of ventilators by 10,000 units a month.

AgVa Healthcare will be responsible for the functioning of the ventilators while Maruti Suzuki will use suppliers to increase production, upgrade systems and check the quality, that too free of cost.

The production is expected to begin as soon as they are given the green signal by the government authorities.

Hyundai Motors, on the other hand, is ordering advanced kits, that have high-level of accuracy, for testing coronavirus infection from South Korea. These testing kits could serve over 25,000 people.

Apart from this, Hyundai also announced an initiative for 24*7 roadside assistance for its customers in these difficult times.

So far, the total number of confirmed cases in India has crossed the 900 mark, where as, 25 deaths have reported till now.