Earlier this week, Indian Olympic boxer and Rajya Sabha member Mary Kom broke the mandatory 14-day, self-quarantine protocol by WHO and the Indian government to attend the President's meeting at the Rajya Sabha.

Mary Kom had just returned from the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jordan with the entire boxing team. According to rules laid down by the Boxing Federation of India, the entire team was supposed to home-quarantine for at least a minimum of 14 days.

But the Olympic level boxer Mary Kom who landed in Delhi on March 13th/14th barely took part in the self-isolation process for a week before she stepped out to attend the breakfast which was hosted by President Kovind on March 18th.

President Kovind hosted Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning. pic.twitter.com/Rou6GLrSHH — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 18, 2020

According to reports, BJP member Dushyant Singh who came in contact with Bollywood playback singer Kanika Kapoor who recently tested for COVID-19 was also there at the President's residence.

After interacting with well-renowned boxers from all across the world in the qualifier, Mary Koma made some clarifications in a statement:

I am home since I came back from Jordan. I only attended the President’s event and did not meet Dushyant or shake hands with. My quarantine after Jordan ends but I’m going to be at home only for the next 3-4 days.

Do you think Mary Kom breaking the self-quarantine protocol to attend the President's meeting was a responsible thing to do? Let us know in the comments section below.