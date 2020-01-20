While Australia is still in the midst of deadly bushfires, hailstorms and dust storms wreaked havoc across the New South Wales, late Sunday afternoon, blanketing entire towns and blacking out the sun.

According to reports, winds produced by thunderstorms have led to these dust storms.

Videos and images showing dust storms are going viral on social media and they look no less than an apocalypse.

Hope this is the LAST dust storm for this drought, Dubbo tonight. pic.twitter.com/BqDc4KyXOT — Agwater Plus (@meter_geek) January 19, 2020

And in a preview scene from the next Mad Max movie - oh, wait, that's Parkes, NSW, Australia, dealing with a huge dust storm. pic.twitter.com/XHQVnIH3aY — Ororo Productions is... (@OroroPro) January 20, 2020

Nyngan‘s Grace Behsman took this video of a huge dust storm rolling in as they approached town. Watch til end - scary moment when the storm overtakes and everything goes black. The dust storm has swept the west & is encroaching Dubbo. Remember: not everyone’s celebrating rain 😔 pic.twitter.com/5VMLrFbrrT — Lucy Thackray (@LucyThack) January 19, 2020

Golf-ball sized hailstones rain down on parts of southeastern Australia.



The white balls of ice were large enough to smash car windows and injure birds: https://t.co/59EwemYlxv pic.twitter.com/BFmK6iRzXs — CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2020

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a series of severe thunderstorm and dust storm warnings for inland New South Wales.