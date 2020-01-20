While Australia is still in the midst of deadly bushfires, hailstorms and dust storms wreaked havoc across the New South Wales, late Sunday afternoon, blanketing entire towns and blacking out the sun.

According to reports, winds produced by thunderstorms have led to these dust storms. 

Source: CNN

Videos and images showing dust storms are going viral on social media and they look no less than an apocalypse.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a series of severe thunderstorm and dust storm warnings for inland New South Wales.