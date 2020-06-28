Massive fire at chemical factory in Ghaziabad, over 10 fire trucks on spot https://t.co/IW9JuOPXfY pic.twitter.com/fLkPowZNgh— NDTV (@ndtv) June 28, 2020
Over 10 fire trucks rushed to the spot to douse the fire at around 1:50 PM. After 2 hours, the fire was successfully doused.
Officials said the fire might have started due to a short circuit. They also stated that the fire engulfed the entire factory and it also caused a threat to nearby residential areas. In an interview, Sunil Kumar Singh, chief fire officer said:
The factory had storage of about 200 containers, filled with 200 litres each of chemical. Many of them caught fire. The fire also threatened nearby residential area and a factory opposite to it.
Local residents living near the chemical factory also shared images and videos of the fire on social media.
Fire at industrial area Ghaziabad. @dm_ghaziabad @SspGhaziabad pic.twitter.com/s0X42L5hgl— Ashwani Kumar (@Ashwani25ak) June 28, 2020
Massive fire breaks out in Ghaziabad, UP moments ago. pic.twitter.com/uCsRHeLxnq— Sanjay (@sanjaykumarpv) June 28, 2020
Fire near New Era Public School! In some Factory may be! Informed to Police & Fire Department! For Immediate action!@ghaziabadpolice @AMRUTCityGzb @dm_ghaziabad @Ghaziabad365 @ghaziabad_union @HTNoidaGzb @Mayor_Ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/SI9D4PemUg— GhaziabadDiaries (@GhaziabadD) June 28, 2020
#Ghaziabad Pandav Nagar muskaan bakery massive fire. One tent and decorator and chemical factory also caught fire. @ZeeNews @SudarshanNewsTV @aajtak pic.twitter.com/dkpjeN2AQk— 🤷🤦 (@mukki_maru) June 28, 2020
The cause of the fire is being investigated. So far, no casualties have been reported.