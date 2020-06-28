According to reports , a major fire broke out at a chemical factory located in Pandav Nagar area in Ghaziabad, UP this afternoon (28th June 2020).

Massive fire at chemical factory in Ghaziabad, over 10 fire trucks on spot https://t.co/IW9JuOPXfY pic.twitter.com/fLkPowZNgh — NDTV (@ndtv) June 28, 2020

Over 10 fire trucks rushed to the spot to douse the fire at around 1:50 PM. After 2 hours, the fire was successfully doused.

Officials said the fire might have started due to a short circuit. They also stated that the fire engulfed the entire factory and it also caused a threat to nearby residential areas. In an interview, Sunil Kumar Singh, chief fire officer said:

The factory had storage of about 200 containers, filled with 200 litres each of chemical. Many of them caught fire. The fire also threatened nearby residential area and a factory opposite to it.

Local residents living near the chemical factory also shared images and videos of the fire on social media.

Massive fire breaks out in Ghaziabad, UP moments ago. pic.twitter.com/uCsRHeLxnq — Sanjay (@sanjaykumarpv) June 28, 2020

A huge fire broke out in front of my house Ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/EWKf1A3S9S — rahul (@sparsh_11) June 28, 2020

The cause of the fire is being investigated. So far, no casualties have been reported.