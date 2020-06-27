This year, the dust plume is so opaque, thick and large that it is clearly visible from space.
Concerned over bad air quality and the risk of COVID-19, Gregory Wellenius, a professor of environmental health at Boston University's School of Public Health said:
There's emerging evidence of potential interactions between air pollution and the risk of COVID, so at this stage, we are concerned.
Twitter has had enough of this eventful year.
2020 is like every single Mystery Science Theater 3000 movie plot happening to us all at the same time. #MST3K pic.twitter.com/gqi2WRsV1y— Philly Mikey76 (@MikeyG76) June 23, 2020
Godzilla Dust Cloud? Mother Earth is angry. Can’t blame her.— Mary (@gbpf127) June 26, 2020
They named the dust cloud the Godzilla Dust Cloud. So all those jokes about Godzilla coming next sort of happen. 2020 is some shit. pic.twitter.com/etLKBQV4BM— Jason DeMasi (@JDeMasi91) June 26, 2020
i am afraid to see what is next— One Planet (@OnePlanet11) June 25, 2020
Who had Godzilla dust cloud in the 2020 bingo? pic.twitter.com/P0VLoKoxsS— Jim Deacon (@Dnugget) June 23, 2020
Okay! Did anyone have Godzilla dust cloud on their 2020 apocalyptic bingo card? #Subscribe #2020worstyear— RGN RickGamesNow (@rickgamesnow) June 26, 2020
Wear a mask!— Jon McQueen 🧢 (@JonM420) June 25, 2020
Can the end of days not be far away! Signs like all over. What next a plague of locusts😉— P.K.s PowerfromSpace 🚀 (@powerfromspace1) June 24, 2020
Damn, I had aliens down for July.— ⇨VALENTINE (@chronicliar) June 23, 2020