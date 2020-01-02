The anti-CAA sentiment has been especially powerful in Kerala. Now, a picture of a protest in Ernakulam is grabbing eyeballs for its sheer magnitude.

When such a large number of people show up for a cause, it's definitely something the higher ups need to take notice of and think about.

There were people as far as the eye could see and the picture resulted in an outpouring of support.

Nice.. Kerala always lead from the front and gives the message of brotherhood and peace during the dark days. It will certainly inspire people to uphold the constitution. — Rustam (@rrustamrastogi) January 1, 2020

Proud of Kerala. — A. Manoharan (@manoharana) January 1, 2020

The protests against the NRC and CAA clearly show no signs of slowing down or letting up, and Kerala seems to be leading the way!