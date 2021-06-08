Given the current scenario, getting vaccinated is of utmost priority for most people, including this bride. Confused?
Well, this bride is looking for a groom who has been vaccinated with both doses of Covidshield. Shashi Tharoor recently shared a photo of the matrimonial ad on Twitter. Take a look.
Vaccinated bride seeks vaccinated groom! No doubt the preferred marriage gift will be a booster shot!? Is this going to be our New Normal? pic.twitter.com/AJXFaSAbYs— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 8, 2021
She is looking for a post-graduate, patient, humourous, independent groom who has received both the jabs of Covishield.
Who knew getting vaccinated could also become legit criteria for those who are looking to get married. So, is this going to be our new normal? Netizens surely seem to believe so.
The new criteria is a pressing priority. 😇 https://t.co/Uj7IMzboI2— Sushri Sangita Puhan🇮🇳 (@sspuhan) June 8, 2021
@ShashiTharoor Of course! If only vaccinated passengers will be allowed to travel abroad, then why not in marriage https://t.co/kbEuBIBULY— Dr. Zainul Abdeen Khan (@KhanAbdeen) June 8, 2021
Such are the times we live in ! https://t.co/ihb8qavcLe— DT (@DTHAPAR) June 8, 2021
That's the right way to get married! https://t.co/w4WcJsKMsa— Riri (@riri303021) June 8, 2021
Haaaa ! New Normal era 😅 https://t.co/737BSPwgNB— Pranjal pratim das (@Pranjal4u444) June 8, 2021
Lagta hai janam patri ke saath ab vaccination certificate bhi dikhana padega. Welcome to the new normal!