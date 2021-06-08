Given the current scenario, getting vaccinated is of utmost priority for most people, including this bride. Confused?

Well, this bride is looking for a groom who has been vaccinated with both doses of Covidshield. Shashi Tharoor recently shared a photo of the matrimonial ad on Twitter. Take a look.

Vaccinated bride seeks vaccinated groom! No doubt the preferred marriage gift will be a booster shot!? Is this going to be our New Normal? pic.twitter.com/AJXFaSAbYs — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 8, 2021

She is looking for a post-graduate, patient, humourous, independent groom who has received both the jabs of Covishield.

Who knew getting vaccinated could also become legit criteria for those who are looking to get married. So, is this going to be our new normal? Netizens surely seem to believe so.

The new criteria is a pressing priority. 😇 https://t.co/Uj7IMzboI2 — Sushri Sangita Puhan🇮🇳 (@sspuhan) June 8, 2021

@ShashiTharoor Of course! If only vaccinated passengers will be allowed to travel abroad, then why not in marriage https://t.co/kbEuBIBULY — Dr. Zainul Abdeen Khan (@KhanAbdeen) June 8, 2021

Such are the times we live in ! https://t.co/ihb8qavcLe — DT (@DTHAPAR) June 8, 2021

Post-COVID realities of the real world. https://t.co/b2HnjcCEfB — Ujval Nanavati (@cynical_ujval) June 8, 2021

That's the right way to get married! https://t.co/w4WcJsKMsa — Riri (@riri303021) June 8, 2021

Haaaa ! New Normal era 😅 https://t.co/737BSPwgNB — Pranjal pratim das (@Pranjal4u444) June 8, 2021

Seems to be new normal..... https://t.co/JL5ppp8gaw — Habiba Masood (@masood_habiba) June 8, 2021

Shout out for the mind behind this crazy ad 😂😂 https://t.co/I1rezJCz7V — Sweety Singh 🇮🇳 (@sweety_singh94) June 8, 2021

Lagta hai janam patri ke saath ab vaccination certificate bhi dikhana padega. Welcome to the new normal!