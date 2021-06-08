Given the current scenario, getting vaccinated is of utmost priority for most people, including this bride. Confused?

Well, this bride is looking for a groom who has been vaccinated with both doses of Covidshield. Shashi Tharoor recently shared a photo of the matrimonial ad on Twitter. Take a look. 

She is looking for a post-graduate, patient, humourous, independent groom who has received both the jabs of Covishield. 

Who knew getting vaccinated could also become legit criteria for those who are looking to get married. So, is this going to be our new normal? Netizens surely seem to believe so. 

Lagta hai janam patri ke saath ab vaccination certificate bhi dikhana padega. Welcome to the new normal!