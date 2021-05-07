Here's a quick roundup of all the news you might have missed out during this week.

1. The Delhi government has capped maximum prices that private ambulance services can levy. Strict action will be taken against the violators.

It has come to our notice that private ambulance services in Delhi are charging illegitimately.



To avoid this practise, Delhi govt has capped maximum prices that private ambulance services can charge.



Strict actions will be taken against those who violate the order. pic.twitter.com/71fJChBGdo — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 6, 2021

2. Australia's international borders might not fully reopen until the middle or second half of 2022, according to the Trade Minister Dan Tehan.

Australian PM Scott Morrison said Australia will resume repatriation flights for citizens stranded in pandemic-hit India from 15th May. All flights from India to Austrlaia have been banned as of now.

3. The US has come out in support of waiving the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) on Covid-19 vaccines.

The decision has apparently been taken to enable more countries to produce more of the life-saving vaccines.

4. Moderna said its Covid-19 vaccine is 96% effective among youths aged 12 to 17, according to the results of its first clinical trials.

5. Telugu playback singer G Anand died on 6th May due to Covid-19 at the age of 67.

6. Several states have extended the lockdown and tightened the curbs in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

While Kerala announced a 9-day lockdown, starting 8th May, Madhya Pradesh extended the curfew until 15th May. The Rajasthan government announced a strict lockdown between 10th May and 24th May.

7. Tejasvi Surya apologised to Bengaluru war room staff after alleging they were running a scam.

Earlier, a video of him storming into a war room along with four other MLAs, reading out 16 names of Muslim employees involved in a bed scame went viral. Face check proved his claims wrong.

8. Indian Railways has discontinued several trains till further notice in view of surge in coronavirus cases and low occupancy.

The list includes premium trains like the Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Duranto Express, etc.

9. India registered 4,14,188 new coronavirus cases on 6th May, another highest single-day infection count.

10. Mumbai will get more new drive-in vaccination centres in every zone within the next 24 hours.

With regards to the crowding at some of the Vaccination centres and the opening up of more “drive in” vaccination centres across the city, @mybmc Commissioner Chahal ji and I had a discussion this morning and new guidelines would be released soon. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 6, 2021

11. Russia has approved a single-dose version of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine called Sputnik Light.

It has reported an efficacy of around 80%.

12. Coronavirus patients under home isolation who need oxygen cylinders can apply for it on the Delhi government’s website starting today.

They will have to submit an application, along with copies of their Aadhar card, Covid-19 test report and CT scan if available.

Important ones, right?