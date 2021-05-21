Here's a quick roundup of all the news you might have missed out during this week.

1.  According to a report, the Centre is planning to set up a new channel, DD International, on the lines of BBC World to project India’s voice globally on significant domestic and global issues.

2. A report revealed that an additional 230 million individuals fell below the national minimum wage poverty line due to the pandemic.

Source: Business Standard

3. 43 of the world’s 100 most environmentally vulnerable cities are in India.

Delhi has been ranked the second-highest risk city in the world, followed by other Indian cities like Chennai, Agra and Kanpur. 

Source: sustainability times

4. Tarun Tejpal, the founder of Tehelka magazine, has been acquitted of rape charges by a court in Goa.

Source: Live Law

5. A ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas has come into effect after 11 days of violence that killed at least 240 people.

Source: Al Jazeera

6. Data released by Public Health England suggests that two doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine provide about 85% to 90% protection against symptomatic disease.

Source: Reuters

7. The number of RT-PCR tests for the coronavirus will be reduced to 40% of the total tests by the end of June.

The government considers them to be the “gold standard” for Covid-19 screening. 

Source: DNA India

8. BCCIs annual contracts for women cricketers once again highlighted the gap in pay scale with their male counterparts.

While the highest grade for women cricketers has a retainer of Rs 50 lakh, the lowest grade for men cricketers is worth Rs 1 crore.

Source: TOI

9. Facebook has said that it received 40,300 requests for user data from Indian government in the 2nd half of 2020.

10. Indian companies will reportedly import 6 lakh vials of Amphotericin B, the drug used to treat black fungus infections.

Source: Business Standard

11. World’s largest iceberg A-76 has broken off from the Ronne Ice Shelf in Antarctica.

A-76 is around 4,320 square km in size and is located in the Weddell Sea.

Source: Scroll

12. The second and third phase trials of Bharat Biotech’s coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, for the age group 2-18 will begin in 10-12 days.

Important ones, right?