Here's a quick roundup of all the news you might have missed out during this week.

1. According to a report, the Centre is planning to set up a new channel, DD International, on the lines of BBC World to project India’s voice globally on significant domestic and global issues.

2. A report revealed that an additional 230 million individuals fell below the national minimum wage poverty line due to the pandemic.

3. 43 of the world’s 100 most environmentally vulnerable cities are in India.

Delhi has been ranked the second-highest risk city in the world, followed by other Indian cities like Chennai, Agra and Kanpur.

4. Tarun Tejpal, the founder of Tehelka magazine, has been acquitted of rape charges by a court in Goa.

5. A ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas has come into effect after 11 days of violence that killed at least 240 people.

6. Data released by Public Health England suggests that two doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine provide about 85% to 90% protection against symptomatic disease.

7. The number of RT-PCR tests for the coronavirus will be reduced to 40% of the total tests by the end of June.

The government considers them to be the “gold standard” for Covid-19 screening.

8. BCCIs annual contracts for women cricketers once again highlighted the gap in pay scale with their male counterparts.

While the highest grade for women cricketers has a retainer of Rs 50 lakh, the lowest grade for men cricketers is worth Rs 1 crore.

9. Facebook has said that it received 40,300 requests for user data from Indian government in the 2nd half of 2020.

10. Indian companies will reportedly import 6 lakh vials of Amphotericin B, the drug used to treat black fungus infections.

11. World’s largest iceberg A-76 has broken off from the Ronne Ice Shelf in Antarctica.

A-76 is around 4,320 square km in size and is located in the Weddell Sea.

12. The second and third phase trials of Bharat Biotech’s coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, for the age group 2-18 will begin in 10-12 days.

COVAXIN has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), for Phase II/III clinical trials in the age group of 2 to 18 years. I have been told that trials will begin in the next 10-12 days: Dr. VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/T0ITsJsixA — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

Important ones, right?