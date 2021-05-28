Here's a quick roundup of all the news you might have missed out during this week.

1. The unemployment rate in India shot up to 14.5% in the week ending May 16, 2021, the highest in the last one year.

2. India recorded 1.86 lakh COVID cases in a day, lowest in 6 weeks.

The number of COVID deaths stood at 3,660.

3. 6 persons have been arrested in Bengaluru in a case involving the rape and torture of a woman, a video of which was circulated on social media.

4. A Delhi-based YouTuber has been arrested for making his pet dog float up in the air by tying hydrogen balloons on its back.

The man runs a channel called 'GauravZone' and deleted the video after outrage.

5. IMA has served a defamation notice to Ramdev for alleged remarks against allopathy, demanding an apology from him within 15 days, failing which it said it will demand a compensation of ₹ 1,000 crore.

6. Repatriation of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi has been stayed by a court in the Caribbean island nation of Dominica.

7. Bashar al-Assad has been re-elected as the president of Syria for the 4th term.

8. A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly supplying liquor in milk containers in west Delhi's Mangolpuri area.

9. Delhi's first drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre opened at Vegas Mall in Dwarka. 70 people got inoculated on the first day.

10. The Union government has approved a proposal to provide financial assistance to families of 26 more journalists who lost their lives to Covid-19 in the ongoing financial year.

11. Twenty people in north India have been given two different Covid vaccine jabs for their first and second doses.

They were given a shot of Covishield in early April, but then got the locally developed Covaxin as part of their second dose in May.

Important ones, right?