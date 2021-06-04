Here's a quick roundup of all the news you might have missed out during this week.

1. A 17-year-old girl was allegedly repeatedly raped by her tennis coach on the pretext of getting her more tournaments to play.

2. The Delhi High Court dismissed a challenge against the ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project and fined the petitioner ₹ 1 lakh, calling the plea "motivated".

The court also said that the construction work can't be stopped amid the pandemic as the labourers are staying at the site.

3. The Madhya Pradesh High Court directed the striking junior doctors in the state to resume their duties within 24 hours but nearly 3,000 doctors have resigned from their posts.

4. Malaysia has raised concerns about a growing number of coronavirus deaths and serious cases involving children in the country.

5. AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria has said that Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is likely to arrive in India for children and adults shortly.

6. A government study has found that the Delta variant of virus drove India’s second wave of pandemic.

The same variant has now emerged as the dominant strain in the UK and may send more to the hospital than before.

7. Delhi government has formed a 4-member panel to look into deaths due to oxygen shortage.

8. Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the BJP delegation that all concerns in Lakshadweep will be resolved.

9. The Goa government has decided to come up with a policy to make premarital counselling mandatory for couples because of a rise in divorce cases recently.

10. India lost 624 doctors in the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the national capital reporting the highest deaths among doctors.

11. Delhi’s Drug Control Department told the Delhi High Court that former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir’s foundation is involved in non-authorised stocking, procuring and distributing Fabiflu medicine and medical oxygen.

12. India’s multi-agency team that had gone to Dominica to bring back Mehul Choksi is headed back home after the island nation’s high court adjourned the hearing.

Important ones, right?