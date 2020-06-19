In order to honour and celebrate the medical frontline workers all across the globe for being our saviours during the pandemic, Latvia has installed a giant 20-feet (6-meter) tall statue in their national capital. 

The mastermind behind this thoughtful gesture, artist Aigars Bikše unveiled the statue at a ceremony outside the Latvian National Museum of Art in Riga.

The sculpture is called ‘Medics To The World’ and is a tribute to the selflessness of healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic. You can see a female doctor wearing a lab coat and a mask with her arms stretched towards the sky. 

According to CNN, it took Bikše three months to create this masterpiece which was inspired by the heroic sacrifices carried out by healthcare workers during these times. 

I was watching the news, I was watching how medics met great difficulties in Italy, how they slept on hospital floors, how their faces were wounded due to wearing masks for long hours. I understood that I, as an artist, as a sculptor, should say something. 

While India is busy spending crores of rupees in erecting statues of politicians and religious figures, Latvia is honouring the real heroes i.e frontline workers with this heart-felt sculpture.  