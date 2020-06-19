In order to honour and celebrate the medical frontline workers all across the globe for being our saviours during the pandemic, Latvia has installed a giant 20-feet (6-meter) tall statue in their national capital.
According to CNN, it took Bikše three months to create this masterpiece which was inspired by the heroic sacrifices carried out by healthcare workers during these times.
I was watching the news, I was watching how medics met great difficulties in Italy, how they slept on hospital floors, how their faces were wounded due to wearing masks for long hours. I understood that I, as an artist, as a sculptor, should say something.
- Aigars Bikše
This picture aches.— Timeless (@ShoutingArtist) March 12, 2020
Dr. Xiang lying on a vacant bed after the last patient too was discharged from Wuhan's hospital, #China built exclusively for treating #Covid19.
To the health dept around the world working tirelessly for us under dire conditions; Our Deep Respect ❤ pic.twitter.com/lHqJlwFwEA
While India is busy spending crores of rupees in erecting statues of politicians and religious figures, Latvia is honouring the real heroes i.e frontline workers with this heart-felt sculpture.