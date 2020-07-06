It appears even the coronavirus has given birth to scams in India. At the moment, there are many activities and things that you can do only if you have a report that certifies you don't have the virus. This, in turn, has given rise to a black market.

A private hospital in Meerut was offering negative Covid-19 test results if you paid them Rs 2500.

A video that has been shared widely and originates from the hospital says,

Pay Rs 2500 and you will get a negative report for Covid-19 test that will bear the seal of one of the two government hospitals in Meerut. The report has a validity of 14 days.

Private hospital staff in UP's Meerut promising Covid-19 negative reports from district hospital in exchange for money. “Clients” seen giving Rs 2,000 to hospital manager and promising to pay remaining Rs 500 when report arrives.



Story by @IshitaBhatiaTOIhttps://t.co/19IX1KEr9H pic.twitter.com/z3wUdW19NJ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 6, 2020

Since the incident came to light, an FIR was registered against the hospital management and the facility has also been sealed.

According to The Indian Express, Meerut Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Rajkumar Saini has ordered a probe into the situation, which is causing high concern as the document bore the stamp of the Pyarelal District Hospital, one of the two government hospitals in Meerut.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates are awaited.