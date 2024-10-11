In a world where your boss might think it’s okay to schedule meetings on Diwali, one company is out here showing everyone how it’s done.

Meesho, the e-commerce platform we all know, just announced something that’s melting hearts on LinkedIn: nine days of paid leave for their employees. Yup, that’s right. Nine. Whole. Days. And the best part? This is the fourth time in a row they’ve done it!

In a LinkedIn post that’s racked up nearly 19,000 reactions (and counting), Meesho shared that from October 26th to November 3rd, their employees are getting a much-needed “reset and recharge” break. The post basically screamed, “No laptops, Slack messages, emails, meetings, or annoying stand-up calls!” It’s just pure relaxation for the staff after their hard work during the Mega Blockbuster Sale.

Meesho said it’s all about letting the team completely unplug and come back refreshed. And honestly, the internet loved it. One LinkedIn user, an e-commerce consultant, dropped a comment that read: “Dear Meesho Team, I would like to take a moment to appreciate the decision of giving a 9-day break to all the employees.”

Another user, in true LinkedIn-optimism fashion, said, “I can’t even imagine this in the current hustle culture across industries. Incredible, Meesho. You guys have set an example.”

And let’s be real—haven’t we all wished for bosses who actually care about work-life balance? This is the kind of office culture dreams are made of, and it’s giving us serious FOMO.