No matter how much our society tries to divide us in the name of religion, instances of humanity and kindness always find a way to unite us. 

One such heartwarming gesture was carried out by Bababhai Pathan, a Muslim man from Ahmednagar, Maharashtra who is being praised for his doings. 

Pathan adopted two orphaned Hindu sisters, took care of them and when it was time, he wedded them from his own expenses and savings. 

Source: Twitter

Furthermore, he respected the sister's religious beliefs and as a Muslim man, carried out all the Hindu rituals that were needed for the ceremonies. 

Source: Twitter

Netizens are lauding Bababhai Pathan's humanitarian gestures and his ability to respect and coexist with beliefs of another religion: 

These heartwarming pictures speak volumes. 