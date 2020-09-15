To encourage younger people to take up reading, Ngurang Meena has established the first roadside library in Arunachal Pradesh.

What a wonderful idea!! A 30 year old woman Ngrurang Meena sets up 1st free roadside library in Nirjuli in Papum Pare, Arunachal Pradesh. Meena's effort to keep youth away from visiting wine shops and rather inculcate the habit of reading. Lady bought 70-80 books worth Rs 10,000. pic.twitter.com/zmNVsBx2tt — Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi 🇮🇳 (@NANDANPRATIM) September 13, 2020

This idea came into being when she saw that there is a wine shop every 100 metres but no library. She took up the initiative all by herself.

In conversation with Times Of India, she mentioned that she has been inviting children to spend 15-20 minutes at the library by offering them chocolates.

I bought books of all kinds worth Rs 10,000 and spent another Rs 10,000 to make the wooden ‘Self-Help Library’. I have kept 70-80 books there and the rest are in my room.

- Ngurang Meena

As of now, two donors have donated books to the library.