During lockdown, people are turning to social media for all information. From news to entertainment and advice, social media is our go-to for everything.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, many social media users are turning to this one Twitter handle, @NorbertElekes for all the information and latest updates about coronavirus.

The Twitter handle belongs to Norbert Elekes, a talent entrepreneur from Hungary, who calls himself a data storyteller on Twitter. He has 208.1K followers on Twitter, and provides regular updates on developments related to the coronavirus pandemic around the world.

Be it India...

NEW: India reports 18 new coronavirus cases in West Bengal, state total at 152.



7 deaths, 29 recovered. — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) April 13, 2020

... or any other country in the world, he provides statistics and latest updates about COVID-19.

Coronavirus update, U.S.



- 26,157 new cases in last 24 hours

- 556,044 cases in total

- 42,735 recovered

- 22,073 deaths

- 34% of cases in New York

- 2.8 million tests performed — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) April 13, 2020

NEW: Brazil reports 1,205 new cases of coronavirus and 82 new deaths.



A total of 22,169 cases and 1,223 deaths. — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) April 13, 2020

He even shares pieces of good news like these.

88-year-old Spanish couple, who have been married for 65 years, have both recovered from coronavirus illness. pic.twitter.com/JgNz9vtNRy — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) April 11, 2020

While Elekes never gives his opinion about any of the developments in his tweets and is quite impartial in reporting the figures, Indians on Twitter have given him a tag of 'Yamdoot'.

Corona se bach bi gye na to ye Banda Dara k hi maar dega kai logo ko 😬 — RuchiN (@R_mysteriousgrl) April 12, 2020

Or fir aaya insaano ki dunia me yamraj ka aadmi. — Rahul Writes (@rahulkibaatein) April 13, 2020

While some people are requesting him to report more of good news...

That's good..

Yaar Norbert try to report these type of good news more on your time line..

in India we people consider you yamdoot (Messenger of Death) — #StayHomeStaySafe (@ArunHaiTo) April 12, 2020

... others are just tired of reading his tweets 24*7 and are asking him to shut the fuck up for a while.

रुक जा भाई ,कोरोना का चेहरा तो नहीं देखा किंतु तेरा चेहरा युगो -युगो तक याद रखा जाएगा😁😁 — Pankaj Pathak (@P61969607Pankaj) April 12, 2020

Corona Khatam Hone De..



Tereko Sabse pahle Block marunga.. — Prof. Boies Pilled Bell 😋 (@Lil_Boies2) April 12, 2020

Due to his weird timing of posting tweets about India, netizens are also wondering isko sone ka time kab milta hai.

Subah utho iska update dikhta.... Raat me sone k phle b iska update dikhta..... Ye banda sota hai ya nahi — Rachna (@Rachna3009) April 13, 2020

@NorbertElekes which time zone do you sleep..? You seem to be up round the clock.. — Parthi V (@parthimv) April 13, 2020

Also, he tweets so frequently about coronavirus that Indians have another question - What after Corona?

Norbe bhai corona ke bad kya krega tu ? — chinese virus (@BaBaElaichii) April 13, 2020

Beta Nobu ek baat to batana

Ye corona ke pehle kya kaam dhandha tha aapka??????? — राजा अग्निमित्रा शुंग (@shunga_samrajya) April 13, 2020

Despite everything, Indians continue to follow him on Twitter, maybe because at a time when there's fake propaganda all around, he is simply stating the facts.