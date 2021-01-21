Joe Biden for his inaugural address gave a speech that would go down in history. The entire world was moved by the riveting speech delivered by the 46th president of the United States of America.



But as it turns out, this historic speech was penned down by an Indian-origin speechwriter, Vinay Reddy who is now the Speechwriting Director of the White House.

His family had shifted from Karimnagar district of Telangana as his father, Narayana Reddy, had migrated to the United States.



A big applause and బాగా చేసారు! to speech-writer Vinay Reddy, son of immigrants from the Telangana region of India, for his work on Biden’s unifying and poignant inaugural speech tonight! pic.twitter.com/jaUHdC5eqk — Pallavi Kaushik (@pallateofcolors) January 20, 2021

Vinay's father belongs to Pothireddypeta village of Huzurabad and the village is extremely proud of all Vinay has achieved.

Vinay is born and brought up in the US and studied at Ohio State University where he pursued law.



#Congratulations💐💐 to

VinayReddy, @JoeBiden 's speechwriter from Telangana



👉Cholleti Vinay Reddy has been appointed as the director of speechwriting of the new US President pic.twitter.com/Vt4NrxnJCs — KTR (@KTR4Nation) January 20, 2021

Previously, he was a speechwriter for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency along with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.



Who has written Biden's inaugural speech? Vinay Reddy. His family is from Karimnagar, Telengana, India. Vinay was Biden's speechwriter from 2013-2017. Also he was speechwriter for the Biden-Harris campaign. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 20, 2021

During the recent polls, Vinay worked as a translator for Kamala Harris who is now the Vice President, and as a speechwriter for Biden.

All through the election, Joe Biden chose his words very carefully.

Do you know the unifying words that @JoeBiden spoke were written by an Indian

C Vinay Reddy is the director of speech writing in Biden’s transition team.

He was with Team Biden all through the campaign💜 pic.twitter.com/fGOqG2Jq6l — Tanya Aneja (@Tanya_aneja0209) January 21, 2021

He is the first-ever Indian American who has been taken on for the position of a presidential speechwriter.



It's not just a village in Telangana but the entire nation is proud of Vinay.