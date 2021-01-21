Joe Biden for his inaugural address gave a speech that would go down in history.  The entire world was moved by the riveting speech delivered by the 46th president of the United States of America. 

But as it turns out, this historic speech was penned down by an Indian-origin speechwriter, Vinay Reddy who is now the Speechwriting Director of the White House. 

His family had shifted from Karimnagar district of Telangana as his father, Narayana Reddy, had migrated to the United States.

Vinay's father belongs to Pothireddypeta village of Huzurabad and the village is extremely proud of all Vinay has achieved. 

Vinay is born and brought up in the US and studied at Ohio State University where he pursued law. 

Previously, he was a speechwriter for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency along with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.  

During the recent polls, Vinay worked as a translator for Kamala Harris who is now the Vice President, and as a speechwriter for Biden. 

He is the first-ever Indian American who has been taken on for the position of a presidential speechwriter. 

It's not just a village in Telangana but the entire nation is proud of Vinay. 