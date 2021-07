While India cheers and sends love to participants at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, we have a new trend called #memeolympics trending on Twitter. Netizens have medals for everyone, including TV actors, Bollywood actors, politicians, and many more personalities. Let's see who has the majority of medals.

Gold medalist in selling national assets #MemeOlympics pic.twitter.com/AjUTyKvMyS — Your Bearded Friend 🧔🏻 (@BeardedBanker16) July 25, 2021

Gold medalist in inspiring students to prepare for UPSC civil services:#MemeOlympics pic.twitter.com/BkG3CJV8fa — Anurag K. S. 🚀💫✨🌟 (@heyyyaks) July 25, 2021

Gold medalists in weeping.#memeolympics pic.twitter.com/ER5QxlIkbb — S P A R S H🎭👾 (@1m_touch) July 25, 2021

Gold medal for me for doing nothing in my life and pretending I've done so much#memeolympics pic.twitter.com/3SC7kufUuf — Biki Das 🕊️ (@konhaiyehbiki) July 25, 2021

Everyone making memes on gold medalist.

Meanwhile real gold medalist :-#MemeOlympics pic.twitter.com/iHHPlZsD2r — Kunal 🔫🔥 (@BamnoteKunal) July 25, 2021

