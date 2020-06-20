Residents of Sanchore town in Jalore district of Rajasthan woke up to an unusual sight.

On Friday morning at 7 AM, a meteorite-like object weighing around 2.8 kg fell from the sky, approximately 530 kilometres from Jaipur.

If the locals are to be believed, an explosive sound was heard when the object fell to the ground from the sky. First, they thought it was a bomb but, when they inspected the area, they were shocked to see the meteorite-like object.

Suresh Desai, a resident of Sanchor and an eye-witness, in an interview said that he saw something falling from the sky when he was standing on the balcony. He further added:

Within no time, as it fell on the ground, an explosion-like sound occurred. The fall resulted in panic in the area. Most of the people in my colony woke up to this sound and children were scared.

Apparently, the object also formed a one-foot deep pit in the ground as it fell with immense force and heat. After local officials were informed about the bizarre object, they rushed to the spot and inspected the rock solid object.

Rajasthan: Meteor-like object falls from sky, explosion heard 2 kilometers away. Meteorite like object falls in Sanchor area in Jalore district at 7 AM on Friday ,(June 19,2020)

The object weighs 2.78 Kg approx

As per geologists it is a metallic meteorite-very rare&most valuable pic.twitter.com/4HG2dRThIA — nikunj shah 🇮🇳 (@niku1630) June 20, 2020

When officials arrived at the scene they noticed the object was emitting heat. Later, when the object cooled down, it was taken for basic examination.

It was found that the object has metallic properties of Germanium, Platinium, Nickel and Iron with the major share.

A meteorite-like object fell from the sky in Rajasthan’s Sanchore town on Friday morning, June 19, 2020.

The object resulted in a one-foot-deep crater and created an explosive sound that was heard up to two kilometers away, triggering panic in the region.https://t.co/Q5o9JebqZn pic.twitter.com/w41NbZVyne — Skywatch Media News (@skymednews) June 19, 2020

In order to learn more about the object, the local administration contacted the teams of geologists at Geographical Survey of India's Ahmedabad and Jaipur office, who will be examining it further.

Netizens were quick to come up with their own theories about the unknown object.

Thanos chacha incoming — Lyrics & Quotes (@lyricsbot_daily) June 20, 2020

i think that is part of satilite — 🇮🇳 Nééraj chandêl 🇮🇳 (@Neeraj__Chandel) June 20, 2020

Yes... Here comes aliens... 2020 what more do you have ? — Nandhakumar (@Nandhak25617889) June 20, 2020

Looks like a Dumbbell to me 😎😎 — The DictatoR 💯fb (@DaDictatorr) June 20, 2020

Looks like helmet of an alien,he must lie nearby😀😀 — rajnish kumar (@_rajnishpathak) June 20, 2020

I think marvel industry adding a new stone 😅 — Saurabh Mishra (@Mishra__18) June 20, 2020

is that a space-ship? — Aaditya (@Aaditya84514635) June 20, 2020

ohh wow.... !!! ab yeh bhi !! 😂😂😂 — Megha Jain🇮🇳 (@dramebaz_woman) June 20, 2020

Someone else would've dropped something from the flight — Prashant Kumar (@acerprash) June 20, 2020

Everything is possible in 2020. Is saal kuch bhi ho sakta hai — CP Jamloki (@cpjamloki) June 20, 2020

Currently, the object is kept at Sanchor police station.

Hmm...are the aliens coming?