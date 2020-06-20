Residents of Sanchore town in Jalore district of Rajasthan woke up to an unusual sight. 

On Friday morning at 7 AM, a meteorite-like object weighing around 2.8 kg fell from the sky, approximately 530 kilometres from Jaipur. 

If the locals are to be believed, an explosive sound was heard when the object fell to the ground from the sky. First, they thought it was a bomb but, when they inspected the area, they were shocked to see the meteorite-like object. 

Suresh Desai, a resident of Sanchor and an eye-witness, in an interview said that he saw something falling from the sky when he was standing on the balcony. He further added: 

Within no time, as it fell on the ground, an explosion-like sound occurred. The fall resulted in panic in the area. Most of the people in my colony woke up to this sound and children were scared. 

Apparently, the object also formed a one-foot deep pit in the ground as it fell with immense force and heat. After local officials were informed about the bizarre object, they rushed to the spot and inspected the rock solid object. 

When officials arrived at the scene they noticed the object was emitting heat. Later, when the object cooled down, it was taken for basic examination. 

It was found that the object has metallic properties of Germanium, Platinium, Nickel and Iron with the major share. 

In order to learn more about the object, the local administration contacted the  teams of geologists at Geographical Survey of India's Ahmedabad and Jaipur office, who will be examining it further.

Netizens were quick to come up with their own theories about the unknown object. 

Currently, the object is kept at Sanchor police station.

Hmm...are the aliens coming?