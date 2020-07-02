In a huge and inclusive step, the central government is reportedly considering to recruit transgenders in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

According to sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the Central Armed Police Forces for their views on including transgender as the third gender in the rules of CAPF (Assistant Commandant) Examination 2020.

Union Home Ministry has asked CRPF, ITBP, SSB & CISF to examine the issue of incorporating 'transgender' as Third gender along with Male/Female in the rules of CAPF(AC') Examination 2020; asks the forces to furnish comments to take final view on the matter. pic.twitter.com/QMU1ctaat9 — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2020

The ministry has sought the views through a letter written to the paramilitary forces.

Netizens are hailing this decision as a progressive and much-needed step.

The forces concerned include the Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force, Sashastra Seema Bal, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force and the Assam Rifles.

As of now, views of these forces are being compiled by their respective personnel directorates in consultation with their medical branches.