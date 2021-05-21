It truly feels like the end of an era as Microsoft announces that it will be officially killing the Internet Explorer in 2022.

When it came out, 26 years ago, Internet Explorer was revolutionary and changed how we viewed the world. We sat on our PCs for hours, using dial up internet and trying to load just one picture.

However, as competition grew in the 90s, the browser couldn't keep up. According to browser usage tracker, NetMarketShare, the Internet Explorer only possesses 5% of the market, which wasn't enough to sustain it as it was no longer compatible with budding technology.

In a blog post for Microsoft, partner group program manager for Microsoft Edge, Sean Lyndersay, revealed the changes due to unfold next summer. Which includes switching Internet Explorer with Mircrosoft Edge.

Today, we are at the next stage of that journey: we are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge. Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications.

Twitter has a lot to say as we bid goodbye to a legacy.

Internet explorer about to die? NOT SO FAST. pic.twitter.com/VG6w12LeWp — Maurício Linhares (@mauriciojr) May 20, 2021

Microsoft deleting internet explorer forever but then they get hit with this pic.twitter.com/JUrNuuo0l4 — Corna King (@ElCornaKing) May 20, 2021

bring back internet explorer memes they r so funny pic.twitter.com/HpWFTJmbWl — herobrine 📺 (@talIyhall) May 20, 2021

Hearing Internet Explorer will be retired officially in 2022



Godspeed... pic.twitter.com/g4KLQ6jFL3 — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) May 20, 2021

Microsoft Internet Explorer will be deleted in 2022 if it unfreezes by then. pic.twitter.com/exDxBDheoQ — Dr. NewscastNow (@NewscastNow) May 20, 2021

Microsoft is all set to pull the plug on its aging web browser Internet Explorer after more than 25 years.😢 pic.twitter.com/QClwJbuhTA — BurnerBits (@burner_bits) May 20, 2021

Microsoft is finally shutting down it's #InternetExplorer



Everyone : pic.twitter.com/plQDVX8nse — Bhanu Syal (@IM_Bhanuu) May 20, 2021

All good things come to an end.