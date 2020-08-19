It's finally happened - after years of pointless prompting to 'Make Internet Explorer your default browser', after decades of pleading with the public to no avail - Microsoft has finally decided to retire their most useless feature. Internet Explorer is getting dropped, and people around the world are hailing the momentous occasion. 

The retirement of Internet Explorer, which was rebranded as Edge in later years, has been a long time coming. The browser was the online equivalent of being stuck behind an octogenarian on a staircase, and people had some things to say!.

The unhealthy attachment Microsoft seems to have had with Internet Explorer, like some kind of toxic relationship, is finally finishing after 25 years. You're free, Microsoft! Now go live your life, untethered by that annoying ex.