It's finally happened - after years of pointless prompting to 'Make Internet Explorer your default browser', after decades of pleading with the public to no avail - Microsoft has finally decided to retire their most useless feature. Internet Explorer is getting dropped, and people around the world are hailing the momentous occasion.

The retirement of Internet Explorer, which was rebranded as Edge in later years, has been a long time coming. The browser was the online equivalent of being stuck behind an octogenarian on a staircase, and people had some things to say!.

Internet explorer is so slow that even its official termination happened too late. — Ahmed Temsah (@AhTemsah) August 19, 2020

I only used internet explorer to download other browsers. Just me? — 💀 (@hormonalpatel) August 19, 2020

Me : *installs Goole Chrome*



Internet Explorer : pic.twitter.com/rHpX0lKx3r — Ageeb memer (@Ageeb_dll) August 19, 2020

RIP Internet Explorer, your memes will be missed pic.twitter.com/c38RFQwahm — SHINOBI-03 🦖 (@mohammadkadhim1) August 19, 2020

People who don't remember how bad it was when Internet Explorer was the only browser are about to find out when that becomes the case with Chrome — Eniko (@Enichan) August 11, 2020

I don’t have much nostalgia about Internet Explorer because my dad put a parental lock on it



so I installed Firefox without telling him — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 19, 2020

Every Windows user ever has bid farewell to Internet Explorer ten minutes after installing Windows. — amber alex extinction lovebot (TMA S5) (@misandryalex) August 17, 2020

The unhealthy attachment Microsoft seems to have had with Internet Explorer, like some kind of toxic relationship, is finally finishing after 25 years. You're free, Microsoft! Now go live your life, untethered by that annoying ex.