Confirming that the US President ordered a defensive air strike in Baghdad, the Pentagon on Friday revealed they killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani of the Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force.
BREAKING: Pentagon statement from Defense Secretary @EsperDoD on strike against #Iran’s Soleimani in #Iraq pic.twitter.com/YAuLlkid01— Tara Copp (@TaraCopp) January 3, 2020
Iraqi state TV is reporting the deaths by a drone strike of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani and deputy head of the PMUs Abu Mahdi all Muhandis on the Baghdad Airport road. If true, will have enormous implications.— Martin Chulov (@martinchulov) January 3, 2020
The rocket attack, which killed Soleimani and other few top-Iranian officials, was a retaliatory measure taken by the United States to avenge the attack that took place on a U.S. Embassy last week.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei says Qassim Soleimani's killing will double the motivation of resistance against US & Israel. Harsh revenge awaits 'criminals' who killed Qassim Soleimani pic.twitter.com/urp2AkUAZS— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) January 3, 2020
Further, the Foreign Minister of Iran claimed the Americans will have to pay for their rogue operations.
The US' act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani—THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al—is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation.— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 3, 2020
The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism.
The killing of Soleimani will spring new problems in the Middle East and may potentially become the reason for a severe retaliatory attack from Iran.
BAGHDAD (@AP) -- Iraq: Several Katyusha rockets have been fired at Baghdad airport, causing multiple casualties amid tensions with US— ABC 33/40 News (@abc3340) January 2, 2020
After Pentagon confirmed that the airstrike was indeed carried on Donald Trump's demands, the Supreme leader of Iran promised revenge against the heinous crime.
The flag of General Soleimani in defense of the country's territorial integrity and the fight against terrorism and extremism in the region will be raised, and the path of resistance to US excesses will continue. The great nation of Iran will take revenge for this heinous crime.— Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 3, 2020
The killing of Soleimani, before Rouhani vowed revenge, has sent shock waves across the globe, which might find itself engulfed in a new war due to these developments.
If Iran decides to follow through on its vow of harsh retaliation for the killing of its top general in a U.S. airstrike near the Baghdad airport, it can call upon heavily armed allies across the Middle East. https://t.co/4mGgrHy7yq— The Associated Press (@AP) January 3, 2020
The President or Iran just tweeted, “The great nation of Iran will take revenge for this heinous crime.”— Shaun King (@shaunking) January 3, 2020
Trump started a war. https://t.co/TzhS31Ln54
There is a real risk of Trump engaging in a war with Iran that would be even worse than that on Iraq.— Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) January 3, 2020
We need an international movement against war and for peace.
In increasingly dangerous times, it’s vital our Party plays its role in that movement. pic.twitter.com/OMnHwTPEQ7
In their defence, the Pentagon issued a statement saying they will continue to take necessary actions to protect their people and interests, wherever they are around the world.
You can't defeat a community which sees paradise in the barrel of a gun. The US hasn't learnt any lesson from Vietnam & Afghan war. Instead of reconciliation, the US is fanning the flames. #Iran is a country that can put an end to the US hegemony.#GeneralStrike #Iraq #Soleimani— ᴀɪᴍᴀʟ sʜᴀʜ (@iamshah92) January 3, 2020
Along with Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis - top militia commander - was also killed in the attack.
Crude oil prices increases 4% due to the on going pressure build by #usa by killing genaral #soleimani— Nouman (@Noumanalikahn1) January 3, 2020
No one could've imagined the beginning of the year 2020 to bring such developments on the global stage.