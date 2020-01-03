Confirming that the US President ordered a defensive air strike in Baghdad, the Pentagon on Friday revealed they killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani of the Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force. 

The leader of the U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization is said to have died in an attack that was aimed at deterring future Iranian offensive plans. 

The rocket attack, which killed Soleimani and other few top-Iranian officials, was a retaliatory measure taken by the United States to avenge the attack that took place on a U.S. Embassy last week. 

While the Americans justified their stand, the Iranians believed this will only double the motivation to resist American and Israeli interference. 

Further, the Foreign Minister of Iran claimed the Americans will have to pay for their rogue operations. 

The killing of Soleimani will spring new problems in the Middle East and may potentially become the reason for a severe retaliatory attack from Iran.

Forces, that received help from Iran against American & Israeli resistance, are expected to join Iran after the ghastly attack. 

After Pentagon confirmed that the airstrike was indeed carried on Donald Trump's demands, the Supreme leader of Iran promised revenge against the heinous crime.  

The killing of Soleimani, before Rouhani vowed revenge, has sent shock waves across the globe, which might find itself engulfed in a new war due to these developments. 

In their defence, the Pentagon issued a statement saying they will continue to take necessary actions to protect their people and interests, wherever they are around the world. 

After Iraq, a war against Iran may not be a far-fetched reality for the United States.

Along with Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis - top militia commander - was also killed in the attack.

Crude oil prices have increased by 4% after the attack on Iran. 

No one could've imagined the beginning of the year 2020 to bring such developments on the global stage.

Further details are awaited as more retaliatory attacks are expected to take place across Israel and the United States. 