Confirming that the US President ordered a defensive air strike in Baghdad, the Pentagon on Friday revealed they killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani of the Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force.

The leader of the U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization is said to have died in an attack that was aimed at deterring future Iranian offensive plans.

Iraqi state TV is reporting the deaths by a drone strike of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani and deputy head of the PMUs Abu Mahdi all Muhandis on the Baghdad Airport road. If true, will have enormous implications. — Martin Chulov (@martinchulov) January 3, 2020

The rocket attack, which killed Soleimani and other few top-Iranian officials, was a retaliatory measure taken by the United States to avenge the attack that took place on a U.S. Embassy last week.

While the Americans justified their stand, the Iranians believed this will only double the motivation to resist American and Israeli interference.



Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei says Qassim Soleimani's killing will double the motivation of resistance against US & Israel. Harsh revenge awaits 'criminals' who killed Qassim Soleimani pic.twitter.com/urp2AkUAZS — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) January 3, 2020

Further, the Foreign Minister of Iran claimed the Americans will have to pay for their rogue operations.

The US' act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani—THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al—is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation.



The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 3, 2020

The killing of Soleimani will spring new problems in the Middle East and may potentially become the reason for a severe retaliatory attack from Iran.

Forces, that received help from Iran against American & Israeli resistance, are expected to join Iran after the ghastly attack.

BAGHDAD (@AP) -- Iraq: Several Katyusha rockets have been fired at Baghdad airport, causing multiple casualties amid tensions with US — ABC 33/40 News (@abc3340) January 2, 2020

After Pentagon confirmed that the airstrike was indeed carried on Donald Trump's demands, the Supreme leader of Iran promised revenge against the heinous crime.

The flag of General Soleimani in defense of the country's territorial integrity and the fight against terrorism and extremism in the region will be raised, and the path of resistance to US excesses will continue. The great nation of Iran will take revenge for this heinous crime. — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 3, 2020

The killing of Soleimani, before Rouhani vowed revenge, has sent shock waves across the globe, which might find itself engulfed in a new war due to these developments.

If Iran decides to follow through on its vow of harsh retaliation for the killing of its top general in a U.S. airstrike near the Baghdad airport, it can call upon heavily armed allies across the Middle East. https://t.co/4mGgrHy7yq — The Associated Press (@AP) January 3, 2020

The President or Iran just tweeted, “The great nation of Iran will take revenge for this heinous crime.”



Trump started a war. https://t.co/TzhS31Ln54 — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 3, 2020

There is a real risk of Trump engaging in a war with Iran that would be even worse than that on Iraq.



We need an international movement against war and for peace.



In increasingly dangerous times, it’s vital our Party plays its role in that movement. pic.twitter.com/OMnHwTPEQ7 — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) January 3, 2020

In their defence, the Pentagon issued a statement saying they will continue to take necessary actions to protect their people and interests, wherever they are around the world.

Pentagon out with a statement on the airstrike.

"This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world." pic.twitter.com/W1L8ymqScd — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) January 3, 2020

After Iraq, a war against Iran may not be a far-fetched reality for the United States.

You can't defeat a community which sees paradise in the barrel of a gun. The US hasn't learnt any lesson from Vietnam & Afghan war. Instead of reconciliation, the US is fanning the flames. #Iran is a country that can put an end to the US hegemony.#GeneralStrike #Iraq #Soleimani — ᴀɪᴍᴀʟ sʜᴀʜ (@iamshah92) January 3, 2020

Along with Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis - top militia commander - was also killed in the attack.

Crude oil prices have increased by 4% after the attack on Iran.

Crude oil prices increases 4% due to the on going pressure build by #usa by killing genaral #soleimani — Nouman (@Noumanalikahn1) January 3, 2020

No one could've imagined the beginning of the year 2020 to bring such developments on the global stage.

Further details are awaited as more retaliatory attacks are expected to take place across Israel and the United States.