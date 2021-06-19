Milkha Singh, India's legendary sprinter, passed away today due to Covid-19 complications. The 91-year-old athlete passed away 5 days after the demise of his wife. A gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games and an Olympian, Milkha Singh had contracted the Covid-19 virus 30 days.

As news of his demise spread through social media, tributes started pouring in for India's legendary sprinter.

Rest in peace, legend.