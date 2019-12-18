When you are super rich, you can afford to plan for a bit extra.

But touching the millionaire status means you can also afford that lifestyle for your personal photographer or assistant.

That's exactly what an Australian millionaire is planning to do.

According to Lad Bible , Matthew Lepre wants to hire a personal assistant and calls it the coolest job in the world.

Considering you can earn £28,000 per month and get to travel the world alongside Lepre, it really does sound like the coolest job by some distance.

Lepre, who is a self-made millioniare, is the founder of eCom Warrior Academy and needs someone to travel with him across Europe and the United States.

The job involves clicking a lot of snaps and uploading them on Lepre's social media accounts.

Already thinking what you need to do to get this job?

You just need to have an eye for the perfect picture and possess a valid passport.

Talking to Daily Mail, Lepre - who's running a 6-figure e-commerce business - said:

During the past year alone I have managed to grow my business while travelling to UAE, Indonesia, USA, NZ, Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland and Thailand and up until now, have relied on my best friend to be there to take photos on his phone. My business has now expanded rapidly and I need my mate Mitch to be there to work in other areas so I'm now putting the open call out to the world for someone to be there to fill this role.

He added:

The selected person for this role would need to be flexible with their life and be able to join me too, on my crazy schedule that could take me anywhere, anytime.

As Lepre's personal photographer, you just need to carry your camera along with other gadgets.

All your travel and food expenses will be covered by the businessman himself, so you will be paid to travel the world.

Along with other globe-trotting perks, one can expect to earn £27,000 or $52,000 approximately.

