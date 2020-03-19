If you're self-quarantining and bored out of your mind, scrolling through social media and binge-watching almost everything on your watch-list, we have something that'll make your self-isolation better.

Our favourite Japanese dollar-store brand Miniso has finally made its official debut on Amazon.in. So folks, get ready to fill your wishlist with adorable and reasonable stuff that you didn't know you needed in your life.

From affordable beauty products to Instagramable home decor aesthetics, kitchen essentials, adorable stationery and verified tech accessories, there's nothing that you won't find on Miniso.

And that's not even the best part. For the first time in my life, I chose the 'Price: High to Low' filter on Amazon and the most expensive thing under the Miniso collection is literally for ₹999. While the lowest retailing article is for ₹60. Can you freaking believe that?

I don't know who needs to know this but my personal favourite product from Miniso. Their affordable and quirky range of memory-foam neck pillow that retail around ₹350 is a steal. (It's not just a travel essential if you use them while working on your laptops)

And I cannot stop emphasise enough on how their affordable beauty range is totally a value for money. Don't believe me? Take a look:

This adorable unicorn contouring brush is retailing for Rs. 250.

And their signature colourful glass bottle which is priced at RS. 250, is literally EVERYWHERE.

And do I need to remind you of how awesome their limited-edition Pink Panther, We Bear Bears, Marvel and Adventure Time collections were?! Can you believe that we won't have to wait in long queues to get their upcoming limited-edition collections anymore?!

Now I know where I'll be spending all the travel and online-food-ordering money that I'm saving while I'm social-distancing myself.