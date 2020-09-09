India reported the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19. As per reports, there were 1,133 deaths in 24 hours due to coronavirus.

Amidst all this, MP Cabinet Minister Tulsi Silawat organised a religious procession in Indore for which many people came together on the road.



#Indore| Amid rising cases of #COVID19, MP Cabinet Minister Tulsi Silawat organises religious procession as elections inch closer, violating all social distancing norms. pic.twitter.com/7ZNmqFDwc2 — Mojo Story (@themojo_in) September 8, 2020

As seen in the video, social distancing norms were gravely violated, putting many people at risk.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Social distancing norms flouted during a procession (Kalash Yatra) organised by BJP in support of State Minister Tulsi Silawat in Indore yesterday. (08.09.2020)



Tulsi Silawat is contesting from the Sanwer constituency in the upcoming State Assembly by-poll pic.twitter.com/xONn7wzaJY — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

It is being said that the procession was organized keeping in mind the upcoming elections.

With COVID-19 cases rising every day, such actions may have long-last effects.