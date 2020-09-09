India reported the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19. As per reports, there were 1,133 deaths in 24 hours due to coronavirus.

Source: PTI/ New Indian Express

 Amidst all this,  MP Cabinet Minister Tulsi Silawat organised a religious procession in Indore for which many people came together on the road. 

As seen in the video, social distancing norms were gravely violated, putting many people at risk. 

It is being said that the procession was organized keeping in mind the upcoming elections. 

With COVID-19 cases rising every day, such actions may have long-last effects. 