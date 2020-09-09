India reported the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19. As per reports, there were 1,133 deaths in 24 hours due to coronavirus.
Amidst all this, MP Cabinet Minister Tulsi Silawat organised a religious procession in Indore for which many people came together on the road.
#Indore| Amid rising cases of #COVID19, MP Cabinet Minister Tulsi Silawat organises religious procession as elections inch closer, violating all social distancing norms. pic.twitter.com/7ZNmqFDwc2— Mojo Story (@themojo_in) September 8, 2020
As seen in the video, social distancing norms were gravely violated, putting many people at risk.
#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Social distancing norms flouted during a procession (Kalash Yatra) organised by BJP in support of State Minister Tulsi Silawat in Indore yesterday. (08.09.2020)— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020
Tulsi Silawat is contesting from the Sanwer constituency in the upcoming State Assembly by-poll pic.twitter.com/xONn7wzaJY
It is being said that the procession was organized keeping in mind the upcoming elections.
With COVID-19 cases rising every day, such actions may have long-last effects.