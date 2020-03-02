As per a press released tweeted made public by the Ministry of Health, first case of coronavirus has been reported in Delhi.

The person was travelling back from Italy.

The Ministry said that another case has been reported from Telangana and that person was travelling from Dubai.

Both the people are reportedly stable and are being closely monitored by health officials.

Yesterday, United States reported its first coronavirus case, after which it quickly imposed a travel restriction on people coming from Iran.

As for India, the first case was reported from Kerala on 30 January 2020, with the affected person having a travel history from Wuhan, the Chinese province where the virus broke out.