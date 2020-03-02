As per a press released tweeted made public by the Ministry of Health, first case of coronavirus has been reported in Delhi.
The person was travelling back from Italy.
The Ministry said that another case has been reported from Telangana and that person was travelling from Dubai.
Both the people are reportedly stable and are being closely monitored by health officials.
Update on #COVID19:— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 2, 2020
Two positive cases of #nCoV19 detected. More details in the Press Release.#coronoavirusoutbreak #CoronaVirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/kf83odGo8f
Yesterday, United States reported its first coronavirus case, after which it quickly imposed a travel restriction on people coming from Iran.