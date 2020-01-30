The Coronavirus which hit Wuhan, China in December 2019 and has since claimed more than 130 people has found its way to India. Reports have confirmed the first case of the virus in Kerala. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of India has confirmed that the person is a student at the Wuhan University, China.

The released report states that the patient has tested positive and is currently stable.

The Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has called a meeting with health secretary and other officials from the Directorate of Health Services to take stock of the situation. According to PTI, one person each from the cities of Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Malappuram and three from Ernakulam district have been kept in isolation wards at various health centres.

The Indian health authorities are taking many precautionary measures and isolating and screening people who are arriving at the airport from China or with symptoms of the coronavirus to prevent an outbreak.