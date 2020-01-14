Our country's public properties are filled with slogans and images of gods asking people to not pee anywhere. But looks like it never works out.

So, to deter this problem of public urination Bruhut Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) initiated a great idea. They installed huge mirrors on the walls so that people feel embarrassed urinating in public.

The mirrors have been installed at five different locations in the city and have QR codes which will direct people to the nearest public toilet.

The BBMP Commissioner added,

“I’m not saying public toilets are always located very nearby, but they may not be more than 600m. However, it will be something that will deter people from using this space and using public toilets instead.

This is a great initiative to reduce open urination and work towards Swachh Bharat.