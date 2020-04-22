In a serious misuse of power and position, a senior agriculture officer in Bihar, forced a village chowkidaar to do 50 sit-ups for asking him to show a mandatory pass.

The policeman merely asked the officer to present the pass which is required for a vehicle to move around during the lockdown.

A home guard in Bihar's Araria got punished because he asked an agricultural officer to show the pass while checking the car. ⁦@Rajput_Ramesh⁩ ⁦@PawanDurani⁩ ⁦@thakkar_sameet⁩ ⁦@yadavtejashwi⁩ pic.twitter.com/tbFeQrV7cR — Raajeev Chopra (@Raajeev_romi) April 21, 2020

The video of the incident is now going viral and the matter has received the attention of Bihar Director General of Police, who has assured that strict action will be taken after probe.

Chowkidaar Ganesh Lal Tatma halted the vehicle of District Agriculture Officer Manoj Kumar on Monday, something that did not go down well with the bureaucrat.

In Bihar's Araria, a homeguard was made to do sit-ups as punishment and beg for mercy after he stopped an agriculture officer, asked for pass and checked his car. What an honourable way to thank Corona-fighters! pic.twitter.com/8kICdUdNAg — Stuti (@StuteeMishra) April 21, 2020

This man's name is Manoj Kumar, he is an agricultural officer.



The idiot made a home guard do sit-ups as punishment. The home guard mistake - asked for the pass and checked his car.



Shame on them, take action, sir, @NitishKumar #Bihar pic.twitter.com/IAZ5PfRUqu — Nimisha Ahuja (@Nims_Ahuja) April 21, 2020

This sarkaari mulazim is eligible for #shame



Let's each and everyone donate #shame to him



Agriculture Officer Manoj Kumar in Bihar's Arariya



He misused his power on poor govt. Servent doing his duty, he was made to do sit ups & beg for mercy after he asked for pass n checkin pic.twitter.com/W1dfBnWWDp — Mohd Omar (@omarzain___) April 21, 2020

He not only made Ganesh do the sit-ups but also threatened that he would have sent him to jail, if he were not running late for a conference.

A home guard in Bihar's Araria got punished because he asked an agricultural officer to show the pass while checking the car. ⁦



So, he is a Government Officer and can ask a security guard to put sit-ups! Is that right? #India #Bihar pic.twitter.com/GpLD1IDjis — Backchod Indian (@IndianBackchod) April 21, 2020

Yet another example of a person paying the price for simply doing their job.