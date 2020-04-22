In a serious misuse of power and position, a senior agriculture officer in Bihar, forced a village chowkidaar to do 50 sit-ups for asking him to show a mandatory pass.

The policeman merely asked the officer to present the pass which is required for a vehicle to move around during the lockdown.

The video of the incident is now going viral and the matter has received the attention of Bihar Director General of Police, who has assured that strict action will be taken after probe.

Chowkidaar Ganesh Lal Tatma halted the vehicle of District Agriculture Officer Manoj Kumar on Monday, something that did not go down well with the bureaucrat.

He not only made Ganesh do the sit-ups but also threatened that he would have sent him to jail, if he were not running late for a conference.

Yet another example of a person paying the price for simply doing their job.