Last year when I visited Meghalaya I was captivated by the beauty of the state, its lush green mountains, and clear skies. One more thing that I did not experience before in India was almost no-honking on roads and vehicles not breaking the lanes.

It seems that something similar is quite the norm in Mizoram too. Recently, a Twitter user shared a picture of traffic discipline in Mizoram.

I have seen this kind of discipline only 👇in Mizoram. There are no fancy cars, no big egos, no road rage, no honking and no तू जानता नहीं है मेरा बाप कौन है.... no one is in a tearing hurry...there is calm and serenity all around... pic.twitter.com/ZAkXNNcES4 — Sandeep Ahlawat (@SandyAhlawat89) March 1, 2022

Netizens are appreciating the practice while also talking about their own cities.

Happy to see such discipline, in Mumbai maximum 2 wheelers would have gone from the wrong lane and jammed the traffic in other lane as well.



2 wheelers would be followed by 3-wheelers creating unwanted chaos on a daily basis. — Monil Nitin Parikh (@MonilParikh) March 1, 2022

Happy to see such discipline https://t.co/IjjWPEqmeO — Jayesh Pimpale (@pimpale_jayesh) March 2, 2022

It is in the DNA of the people https://t.co/kyLIYCVxaY — Nitin A. Gokhale (@nitingokhale) March 2, 2022

This is how we should follow the lane in Pune! https://t.co/bsJSbza2Ti — Rahul (@rahulsahu23) March 1, 2022

Unbelievable that this kind of road discipline actually exists in India!! Rest of the country certainly needs to learn a lot from Mizoram!! https://t.co/3vBMVZet7L — Lalit Kaur Dhillon (@LalitKaur) March 1, 2022

Amazing. Wish we had something closer to this in Bangalore https://t.co/OZgvqCzVTH — 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 आय्यन्गर् 🇮🇳 (@IyengarShashank) March 1, 2022

There were a few people who also shared such images from their cities.

Beach road , Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh pic.twitter.com/h6DhhVGGJh — Nitish Gupta (@Palukurinitish) March 1, 2022

Uttarakhand also pic.twitter.com/Enic5CpvpZ — Arjun Bir Sahi 🇮🇳 (@arjunbirsahi) March 1, 2022

Experienced the same in Meghalaya too.. — Sumit Garg (@sumit_garg_) March 1, 2022

I believe similar pictures are available in Sikkim roads too.



A visual from Deorali in East Sikkim.

Photo courtesy: Ganesh Sharma pic.twitter.com/giarYgNDC6 — Anil Padmanabhan🇮🇳🕉️🚩 (@anilp68) March 1, 2022

Have you also seen such traffic discipline? Or are you just stuck in traffic while reading this?