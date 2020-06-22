The northeastern state of Mizoram was hit by two earthquakes in less than a day. The latest one, with a magnitude of 5.5 on Richter scale, occurred this morning at around 4:10 AM.

According to reports, the epicentre of the quake was at Zokhawthar in Champhai district on the India-Myanmar border.

Houses damaged, cracks on roads after 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit Mizoram https://t.co/OFlRBZ9iXi pic.twitter.com/7A5ucjOn9C — NDTV (@ndtv) June 22, 2020

While no casualties have been reported from the state, there has been widespread damage to houses and roads in several places.

A church was also damaged partly due to the quake.

The first ever building hit by earthquake in Mizoram i've known! pic.twitter.com/KEXAykoRP4 — Lian Thangpuia (@LThangpuia) June 22, 2020

Following the second earthquake in less than a day, PM Modi extended his support to the state. In a tweet, he promised to provide all possible help from the Centre.

Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri @ZoramthangaCM Ji on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah also called up Mizoram CM and assured him of all possible help.

I have spoken to Shri @ZoramthangaCM ji, Chief Minister of Mizoram, to review the situation after the earthquake tremors in the state. I assured him all possible support from the central government. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 22, 2020

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga, thanked PM Modi and expressed gratitude for assuring support to the earthquake-hit state.