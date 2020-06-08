While other states are gradually opening public spaces and relaxing restrictions on lockdown, despite increase in the number of coronavirus cases, Mizoram has decided to go into complete lockdown for two more weeks, starting from tomorrow (June 9).

The decision was taken at a meeting by Chief Minister Zoramthanga due to sudden surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

Consultative meeting chaired by CM decides to impose 2 weeks total lockdown of the state w.e.f 00:00 hours of 9th June 2020 in view of the prevailing situation. Lockdown Guidelines will be notified shortly pic.twitter.com/Xe8OMCSx9s — DIPRMizoram (@dipr_mizoram) June 8, 2020

As of now, 42 cases have been reported in the state, out of which 41 are active cases. One person has been cured and discharged.

Reports suggest, all the patients are aged between 21-30 and are Delhi returnees. All of them have been put under quarantine ever since their arrival in the state.