In a surprising move, Indian PM Modi had a major cabinet reshuffle where 43 new ministers took oath, while many others were let go from their positions. Normally, this would warrant a serious political discussion but unfortunately, this is not the place for that.

That's why we have Twitter and memes.

'Ministry of Co-operation' has been created by PM Narendra Modi.

That Co-operation Ministry looks like.... pic.twitter.com/DsT6hMaUD9 — তন্ময় l Tanmoy l تانماي l (@tanmoyofc) July 7, 2021

I was saved by Act of God😑 #CabinetReshuffle #RealCabinet pic.twitter.com/lgk8AxY6IF — Dr Gaitonde PhD/MSc in English from Howrahvard (@Gaitondu) July 7, 2021

Seems like they all wear the same vision glasses from Patanjali#CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/MguswLLAOD — Divyaraj दिव्यराज خدائی بادشاہ (@KDivyarajSingh) July 7, 2021

Look at us chirping away like any of this is going to slow down the free fall the country is experiencing.