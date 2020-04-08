The pan-India lockdown implemented to contain the spread of the coronavirus was supposed to continue until April 14. However, as the disease has ravaged populations the world over, and cases in India continue to rise, that date was looking increasingly unlikely.

Now, according to NDTV, PM Modi has said that lifting the lockdown does not seems possible so soon.

On the 11th, he will have a meeting with state chief ministers, after which a decision on the lockdown will be taken.

There will be a partial lifting of the lockdown, which will be done in a phase-by-phase manner. However, there will still be many rules in place to check the spread.

Further updates are awaited regarding the final decision a bout the lockdown.