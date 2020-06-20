Speaking at the all-party meeting yesterday PM Modi claimed that nobody had intruded into our territory nor took over any post.

The PM's statement also comes at a time, when China has declared Galwan Valley to located on the Chinese side of the LAC.

New statement by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian says “Galwan Valley is located on the Chinese side of the LAC in the west section of the China-India boundary.”



Are we gonna challenge this or still gonna say, “no intrusion” ?! pic.twitter.com/5m70tizM31 — Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) June 19, 2020

Modi's tatemet has raised questions about the 20 brave army men who were martyred along the LAC, leading to #ModiSurrendersToChina trending on Twitter.

According to Modi G, this scene was shot in China 🤷‍♀️#ModiSurrendersToChina pic.twitter.com/RfQSy3cjgS — Manoj Saini (@manojsani90) June 20, 2020

Read The Response from Retired Army Officers and You will Regret Voting For "A LIAR IN CHIEF" , Modi.

😡😡#ModiSurrendersToChina pic.twitter.com/1iCNYFAF6y — नौटंकीबाज (@PAPAji__Tweets) June 20, 2020

Every single map with the Army in Ladakh shows the LAC passing through Finger 8 at Pangong Tso. The Chinese are sitting eight kms to the west of it, have made bunkers and posts. So whose territory is it that they are in? — Sushant Singh (@SushantSin) June 19, 2020

Sorry guys you gave away your life for nothing.

Our coward PM says nothing happened at LAC.#ModiSurrendersToChina and you paid for his cowardice.#ModiXiBhaiBhai pic.twitter.com/yTktH8b9bt — सुहाना 🇮🇳 #VSGT आत्मनिर्भर (@2Suhana25) June 20, 2020

#ModiSurrendersToChina

If China didn’t intrude into our territory who killed our soldiers? pic.twitter.com/Or0KtLL7vl — Irshad Qasmi (@IrshadQasmi6) June 20, 2020

Illegal abrogation of Article 370 was done to take over land & disempower locals. Today China has grabbed Galwan valley & GOI isnt even acknowledging it. Was J&K dismembered to gift territory to China? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 19, 2020

Today got up with a heavy heart, couldn't stop thinking that our PM would betray the nation. The same nation which has given him so much love.



Just think, if I as a civilian can feel betrayed, spare a thought for the families of jawans who were martyred.#ModiSurrendersToChina — Maanmohan Singh Pahujaa (@msgpahujaa) June 20, 2020

Yeh Bik Gayi Hai Gorment, Shame on you losers #ModiSurrendersToChina pic.twitter.com/YjjeYxQp0H — Naiki Rahul Meena (@RahulNaiki) June 20, 2020

Either indians soldiers went into Chinese territory or vis-s-verse?



😳Why soldiers went without weapons?@narendramodi in all party meet said no one entered in our territory.



😳So you send soldiers without weapons in front of intruders?



#ModiSurrendersToChina — Pankaj Saraf (@saraf_pankaj) June 19, 2020

Chinese official statement says Indian troops crossed LAC and deliberately provoked PLA ..Modi says no one entered indian territory so where were our soldiers got martyred by PLA..Is modi accepting charges of Chinese goverment...sad moment for indians#ModiSurrendersToChina pic.twitter.com/oyaevFOXaX — Crusader for equality (@proud_liberal1) June 19, 2020

Help me understand this.



If China hasn't intruded into our territory, then the clash happened in their territory. So, this statement implies that we either intruded into their territory or approve their demarcation of LAC. Which one is it? https://t.co/jZKhAZbJIZ — Siddharth🌹 (@DearthOfSid) June 19, 2020

Then how our Indian soliders got injured and killed.#ModiSurrendersToChina pic.twitter.com/xdN4xPiLPy — Arsha (@ArshaKhann) June 19, 2020

Anyone who believes Modi's words about our land not occupied by China even after 20 soldiers died are the real enemies of this country.



They are the Anti Nationals.#ModiSurrendersToChina — K.C.Jha #BPYC (@kcmonujha) June 19, 2020

Modi just gifted Galwan valley to China.



Modi made soldiers go unarmed into Chinese ambush & got them killed.



He is basically selling BHARAT MATA.

If you are a patriot, you should raise your voice now.#ModiSurrendersToChina — Anil Tyagi (@atyagimedia) June 19, 2020

Every time Modi comes on air it’s blunder.

Demonetisation,Lockdown and now China.

He has fooled the nation or he is publicity hungry and real persons are making him scape goat.

What a mess India has landed in itself,total chaos.#ModiSurrendersToChina — Nitin Singh (@advocate2400) June 19, 2020

Modi doing justice to his Savarkar Santhathi, no one attacked and killed our soldiers.



Such a hopeless and coward PM we have. #ModiSurrendersToChina — Md Anees (@Anees_Speaks) June 19, 2020

Modi gifts India's Galwan Valley in Ladakh to China as Xi Jinping's birthday present.



Masterstroke!!#ModiSurrendersToChina — Very Politickle (@very_politickle) June 19, 2020

Modi Couldn’t even Say China once.

Fucking Coward.

56 Inch my foot.

Desh Bech dia. #ModiSurrendersToChina — Anjali_Sharma☮️🌈 (@TribeccaAngie) June 19, 2020

Tensions between India and China had escalated this week after at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with their Chinese counterparts in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15.