Indian-origin New York doctor Madhavi Aya was fighting coronavirus on the frontline when she contacted the disease.
What followed were mild symptoms, quarantine, escalation in heath issues and eventually her unfortunate demise.
This has been the story of many doctors, trying to save lives before succumbing to the same disease, all alone in their final moments.
Madhavi now only remains in the memory of her family members, who have nothing but her text messages to go back to.
One of these, her last, being:
Mom be back.
As cruel fate would have it, that couldn't be possible.
In her days in the hospital as a patient, Madhavi used to text her family regularly, and her last conversation with her daughter is now serving as a proof to millions of the high cost health professionals are paying for the safety of others.
In their final conversation, Madhavi's daughter wrote:
Good morning mommy, it's a new day. I am still praying for you to come back safely to me. I need you mommy. You're the only one who understands me or tries to understands me.
And this is what her mother said:
Love you. Mom be back.
Since the time they have been made public, these messages have been shared by thousands of people who feel the agony Madhav's family members must be going through.