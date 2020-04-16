Indian-origin New York doctor Madhavi Aya was fighting coronavirus on the frontline when she contacted the disease.

What followed were mild symptoms, quarantine, escalation in heath issues and eventually her unfortunate demise.

Tragic story about Madhvi Aya, who was three years my senior at school (and her brother was in my class), who passed away in the pandemic in New York, doing what she knew to be her duty - as a doctor, curing patients, including those who were infected. https://t.co/gcJ1mNy8Qh — saliltripathi (@saliltripathi) April 15, 2020

This has been the story of many doctors, trying to save lives before succumbing to the same disease, all alone in their final moments.

Madhavi now only remains in the memory of her family members, who have nothing but her text messages to go back to.

Future hospitals should be named after Madhvi Aya and others who have sacrificed their lives for the rest of us. — Andy Jones (@andyojones) April 15, 2020

One of these, her last, being:

Mom be back.

As cruel fate would have it, that couldn't be possible.

In her days in the hospital as a patient, Madhavi used to text her family regularly, and her last conversation with her daughter is now serving as a proof to millions of the high cost health professionals are paying for the safety of others.

This is real. This is sad. This is going to take time. STAT HOME. WEAR A MASK. DO NOT KILL OTHER PEOPLE — Patti in the Middle (@FEMALEJETFUEL) April 15, 2020

In their final conversation, Madhavi's daughter wrote:

Good morning mommy, it's a new day. I am still praying for you to come back safely to me. I need you mommy. You're the only one who understands me or tries to understands me.

And this is what her mother said:

Love you. Mom be back.

Since the time they have been made public, these messages have been shared by thousands of people who feel the agony Madhav's family members must be going through.

But one can only imagine their actual pain. For the sake of doctors, please stay home.