In an unfortunate incident on the 25th of July, a landslide caused the death of nine tourists on a bus in Basteri, Kinnaur. It resulted in a bridge collapse which also caused damage to multiple vehicles.

Among the group of people, Deepa Sharma, an Ayurveda doctor from Jaipur had tweeted a photo of herself at Nagasti ITBP check-post at 12.59 PM, right before a landslide took place. She was on her way to Spiti to celebrate her 38th birthday on July 29. This was the last photo the doctor posted.

Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally. pic.twitter.com/lQX6Ma41mG — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) July 25, 2021

If one scrolls down her Twitter page, other posts from her trip can also be seen. One's where she's tweeted videos and photos with cheerful captions of her experience. It is truly shocking to witness the unexpected nature of her demise.

Several people expressed their grief over the incident.

Shocking and unfortunate. Om Shanti 🙏 — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) July 25, 2021

OMG. Can’t believe that Deepa is no more. I have been told that she died in a landslide today. Till 8hrs ago she was sending photos from Himalayas. Such a lively, aware person. Have no words. May God give her family strength. Prayers. ॐ शांति। https://t.co/M0hoeNVuYP — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 25, 2021

Cannot believe God can be so cruel to take away such a beautiful soul. She just went there never to return. Life is so fragile. Hope ppl realise this and only cobtinue to spread love. Heartfelt condolences🙏 — Wanderer of Madland (@MadlandOf) July 25, 2021

this is so shocking Rip mam 🙏🙏 — Dr Nihal Mohammad S (@Being_Nihal133) July 25, 2021

May her soul rest in peace.