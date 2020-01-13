F.RI.E.N.D.S fanatic, would you believe me if I told you that Jennifer Aniston has posted something that'll make our Monday blues better?

Jennifer Aniston uploaded a picture of her reunion with Monica and Phoebe. It looks like they've all reunited for a girl's night out and it's giving us major BFF goals.

Honestly, this picture made me want to drop whatver I was doing, call all my girlfriends, tell them I miss them and invite them over for a sleepover.

For someone who can't even manage to seen-zone her BFFs texts, this girl gang gives me major hope.

Jennifer's caption made me wonder if the girls were plotting a strategy against the boys to win the next poker game? Or were they just going to chill with their wedding dresses?

I mean just look at them, casually chilling in their element and giving us major chill vibes. It really feels like nothing has changed.

On a side note, do you think they are going to have a 'they don't know that we know that they know we know' situation with the boys?

Now, whether this was just a casual ladies night or the inception something F.R.I.E.N.D.S related, only time will tell!